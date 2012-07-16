SHANGHAI, July 16 London copper edged down on Monday after surging to a one-week high in the prior session, although signals top consumer China will step up efforts to stabilise its economy is expected to put a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.3 percent to $7,674.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. Prices hit a one-week top at $7,730 on Friday.

* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 56,020 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains.

* China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday said efforts to stabilise the economy are working and the government will step up efforts in the second half of the year to increase policy effectiveness and foresight, raising hopes of more aggressive investment spending by Beijing.

* This was after Friday's China GDP data showing an annual growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, in line with market estimates. But China's growth rate had slowed for a sixth successive quarter to its slackest pace in more than three years, highlighting the need for more policy vigilance from Beijing.

* Hedge funds and money managers increased their net short position in copper by 3,064 to 4,813 contracts in the United States in the week to July 10.

* U.S. consumer sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest level in seven months as Americans took a dim view of their finances and job prospects, a survey released on Friday showed.

* Italian banks came to the rescue on Friday after the country suffered a ratings downgrade, but while Rome cut its three-year borrowing costs at auction, a rise in 10-year bond yields highlighted concern it may fall victim to Europe's debt crisis.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed.

* The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jun 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR May 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Jun 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm May

Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7674.50 -25.50 -0.33 0.98 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 56020 250 +0.45 0.70 LME Alum 1908.00 -2.00 -0.10 -5.54 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15600 80 +0.52 -1.52 HG COPPER SEP2 348.20 -2.20 -0.63 1.34 LME Zinc 1868.50 -5.50 -0.29 1.27 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14850 65 +0.44 0.37 LME Nickel 16135.00 -65.00 -0.40 -13.76 LME Lead 1880.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.62 SHFE PB FUT 14980 20 +0.13 -2.03 LME Tin 18780.00 0.00 +0.00 -2.19 LME/Shanghai arb 1254

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)