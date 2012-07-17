SHANGHAI, July 17 Copper rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after weak retail sales data added to evidence the world's largest economy was slowing.

Investors are eyeing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony for clues on whether the central bank will launch further easing measures to shore up the economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to $7,725 per tonne by 0143 GMT, after falling slightly by 0.1 percent in the previous session.

* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 56,340 yuan ($8,800) per tonne.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global economic growth and warned the outlook could dim further if policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough force and speed to quell their region's debt crisis.

* U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the country was mired in recession.

* U.S. government bond yields flirted with record lows, oil prices rallied and the dollar fell to a one-month low against the yen on Monday after weak U.S. retail sales data fed bets a faltering economy would prompt more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel appears to be reaching the limits of German patience on the euro zone crisis, with the Constitutional Court and members of her own coalition seeking deeper scrutiny of whether emergency measures comply fully with national law.

* A slowdown in global growth and sluggish demand from top consumer China are set to dampen copper prices this year, with a sharp fall in the second quarter prompting a downward revision to forecasts for the year, a Reuters poll showed.

The 31 analysts polled called for cash prices for copper to average $8,003 a tonne in 2012, rising to $8,106 in 2013.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors awaited Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower IMF global growth forecast raised hopes of more stimulus from the Fed.

* The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with lukewarm U.S. retail sales having bolstered hopes of further U.S. policy easing.

