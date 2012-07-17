* Bernanke's report awaited for stimulus hints

* Stimulus bets push U.S. govt bond yields to record lows

* China June refined copper output up 11.6 pct on year

* Shanghai Nov copper closes down, off 2-mth high

* Coming Up: June U.S. industrial output mm; 1315 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, July 17 London copper rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after weak retail sales data added to evidence the world's largest economy was slowing.

Investors are awaiting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony for clues on whether the central bank will launch further easing measures to shore up the economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to $7,705 per tonne by 0734 GMT, after falling slightly by 0.1 percent in the previous session.

"With Bernanke starting his report tonight, investors are cautiously optimistic of more quantitative easing by the Fed and these sentiments are supporting base metal prices," a copper buyer based in Shanghai said.

Hopes for more stimulus by the Fed were further stirred by a forecast downgrade of global economic growth by the International Monetary Fund and a third consecutive monthly fall in U.S. retail sales in June.

Bets on more aggressive monetary action in the United States were evident in record low U.S. government bond yields on Monday, which analysts said was a sign that people were starting to price in more easing.

The most-active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a two-month high of 56,620 yuan but pared gains to close the day in the red at 55,930 yuan.

"Shanghai base metals started falling in the afternoon as some investors liquidated metal futures to cover their losses in Dalian soybean futures," said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong.

"Shanghai copper was also under technical pressure after breaching the 56,000-yuan level which helped push prices down," he added.

Beyond the short-term, expected stimulus policies by various governments are expected to boost copper prices from current levels. But experts believe cash prices for copper will average $8,003 a tonne in 2012, a Reuters poll showed, lower than last year's average cash contract on the LME at $8,812 a tonne.

This was hardly surprising as most downstream copper industries in China are still experiencing weak demand for their products, said one major Chinese producer of copper tubes and wires.

"Since end of April, our orders have fallen around 10 to 15 percent compared to the same period last year. We will definitely be looking out for more aggressive spending programmes by the government. Hopefully these will boost our sales," said an executive from the producer.

In industry news, China's refined copper output in June rose 11.6 percent on the year and 7 percent on the month to 518,000 tonnes, the country's Statistics Bureau said.

Market players said this was due to smelters betting on improved demand in the second half of the year and Chinese copper producers delivering into LME warehouses in Asia.

"Big producers like Jiangxi Copper have been delivering into LME warehouses in Asia for the past two months to take advantage of higher LME prices. We've heard the government has waived export duties on these deliveries," said one Shanghai-based trader.

"Besides enjoying an export duty waiver, Jiangxi Copper has also been switching their own output with companies that are supposed to deliver bonded goods into the domestic markets," said another Shanghai-based trader.

"Jiangxi would deliver their own output to domestic buyers of bonded material in return for the same tonnage in bonded material for direct export," he added.

Base metals prices at 0734 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7705.00 14.00 +0.18 1.38 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55930 -290 -0.52 0.54 LME Alum 1918.75 1.25 +0.07 -5.01 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15580 -25 -0.16 -1.64 HG COPPER SEP2 349.75 1.25 +0.36 1.79 LME Zinc 1884.75 -5.25 -0.28 2.15 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14840 -05 -0.03 0.30 LME Nickel 16220.00 -5.00 -0.03 -13.31 LME Lead 1900.50 0.50 +0.03 -6.61 SHFE PB FUT 14960 -35 -0.23 -2.16 LME Tin 18905.00 155.00 +0.83 -1.54 LME/Shanghai arb 1527

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3787 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)