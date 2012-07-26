* Shanghai bonded copper quoted at $50-80 premiums -traders
SINGAPORE, July 26 London copper steadied on
Thursday, recovering from a one-month low hit in the prior
session as investor sentiment stabilised, but concerns the
European debt crisis could yet deepen curbed any gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,441.25 a tonne by 0704 GMT, down 0.06 percent from
the previous session, when it hit its lowest in one month at
$7,344.25 a tonne.
Copper has dropped 15 percent from the year's peak hit in
February to trade down around 2 percent for the year.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded up 1.04 percent at 54,190
yuan($8,500) a tonne.
"Copper looked reasonably well set for a move higher, with
the market positioned quite short, an increasing conviction that
Chinese demand should pick up in the second half," said Hong
Kong-based analyst James Luke of China International Capital
Corp (CICC).
"The caveat of course being any further deterioration in
Europe ... With the market on downside watch over Europe, it is
quite difficult to see strong conviction emerging and so we
expect a volatile and broadly rangebound summer."
European shares saw a mixed open while Asian shares rose on
Thursday on bargain hunting as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus
to support growth and new European measures to contain the euro
zone's debt woes, but sentiment remained frail.
The euro gave back some gains on Thursday from a
short-covering rally the previous day, as persistent worries
about Spain's debt woes cloud the outlook for the single
currency.
Earlier, comments by European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny saying he could see grounds for giving
Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence helped to boost
the euro and underpin metals.
Also, data showing new U.S. home sales in June posted their
biggest drop in more than a year reinforced views the Federal
Reserve may consider more easing steps to help a delicate U.S.
recovery.
A softer dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
There are fresh signs of bearish sentiment in China, the
world's top copper consumer, Standard Bank said in a research
note, as the structure of the ShFE forward copper curve suggests
an influx of fresh short positions.
"Recent changes in the forward curve and open interest
suggest that short positions are instead being rolled forward
and indeed have been added to," it said.
Shanghai copper has resumed a backwarded structure this
week, with the rolling front month contract trading at a more
than 200 yuan premium against the third month contract.
Traders were quoting premiums for copper in Shanghai bonded
warehouses at $50-80, compared with $70-$80 earlier this month.
In other metals, a sharp drop in tin prices has spurred a
pickup in China purchases, RBC Capital said in a note.
"We note with interest that physical tin prices in China are
nearly $1,000 higher than they are on the LME, and would not be
surprised to see some opportunistic re-stocking by clever
consumers in anticipation of higher prices before year end."
Tin, one of the LME's smallest and most illiquid
contracts, hit a 10-month low of $17,125 a tonne on Wednesday.
