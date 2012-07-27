* LME copper open interest lowest in nearly 5 years
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, July 27 Copper climbed on Friday,
buttressed by returning confidence in the euro after the
European Central Bank's chief reinforced a commitment to the
single currency, while focus shifted to a key U.S. economic
indicator later in the session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,543 a tonne by 0720 GMT, up 0.98 percent and adding
to small gains seen in the prior session.
Copper hit a one-month low of $7,344.25 a tonne on Wednesday
and was on track to close the month of July down more than 2
percent.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.07 percent to close at 54,770
yuan ($8,500) a tonne.
"(ECB chief Mario) Draghi's comments were supportive, the
market looking for more stimulus is supportive, and the dollar
is looking weak," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
"If we get decisive steps by the ECB about how they are
going to support the euro, we'll start to get a reversal in the
money that flowed out, and that, along with the recovery story,
will support base metals," he added.
The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying
on Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors
prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data
later in the session.
A softer dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
Still, the open interest in the LME copper contract has
dropped to its lowest level in nearly five years, reflecting a
profound lack of conviction about copper's near term price
direction. The latest LME data shows open interest at 234,104
lots, the smallest volume since August 2007. <0#MCU-FUT-OI>
On aluminium, RBC Capital said in a note that price-induced
shutdowns by aluminium producers such as Bosnia's Aluminij
Mostar could erode a market surplus forecast for this year,
potentially paving the way for a price recovery.
"The analyst community is still working on the numbers, but
(such) closures could be enough to seriously erode the
previously expected surplus," it said.
"Add that to the already tight physical market owing to load
out queues at LME warehouses and you have a recipe for a decent
short-covering rally," it said in a note.
Bosnia's top exporter, aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar,
will close 12.5 percent of its smelting capacity due to lower
metal prices and higher power costs, and could cut more in
September.
The roughly 45 million tonne aluminium market is seen in a
500,0000 surplus this year, according to a Reuters poll earlier
this month. MKTBAL-ACL
Aluminium prices at $1,891.50 are not far from 2-year lows
of $1,832.25 reached in late June.
Base metals prices at 0720 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7543.00 73.00 +0.98 -0.75
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54770 580 +1.07 -1.07
HG COPPER SEP2 342.05 2.70 +0.80 -0.45
LME Alum 1891.50 13.00 +0.69 -6.36
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15445 115 +0.75 -2.52
LME Zinc 1829.75 14.75 +0.81 -0.83
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 165 +1.14 -1.08
LME Nickel 16010.00 120.00 +0.76 -14.43
LME Lead 1899.00 14.00 +0.74 -6.68
SHFE PB FUT 15000.00 210.00 +1.42 -1.86
LME Tin 17950.00 200.00 +1.13 -6.51
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1322
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)