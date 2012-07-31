* LME copper set to close the month down 1.5 pct
* China official PMI on Wednesday could help set direction
* N.American replacement automotive battery cargoes drop in
June
* Coming Up: U.S. Chicago PMI for July; 1345 GMT
(Adds detail; updates with closing prices)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, July 31 Copper was little changed on
Tuesday, as traders cautiously waited to see if monetary policy
meetings in the United States and Europe would yield fresh
easing measures while also eyeing factory data from China for
new trading cues.
Anticipated new steps to shore up the fragile U.S. and
European economies this week have made traders reluctant to put
on positions, draining liquidity and direction from an already
thin summer market.
China's official manufacturing sector index for July, to be
released on Wednesday, will be scoured for more evidence that
loosening steps taken by Beijing in the past few months have
filtered down to the real economy, helping stimulate growth and
metals demand.
"Copper remains macro-driven and data point dependent, but
the likelihood of any strong conviction trend emerging through
the summer months seems pretty limited considering physical
markets are all but dead," said Hong Kong-based commodities
analyst James Luke of China International Capital Corporation.
"Still, people will be watching the NBS (National Bureau of
Statistics) PMI tomorrow. There's the possibility of some
increased conviction if the decent HSBC flash number is followed
by an improved PMI."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,564.50 a tonne by 0704 GMT, up 0.21 percent from
the previous session. A steady euro against the dollar offered
support to metals. A weaker U.S. currency makes commodities
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
London copper prices have recovered by more than 3 percent
from last week's one-month lows but still remain in negative
territory for the month.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.40 percent to close at 55,050
yuan ($8,600)a tonne.
China is the world's biggest market for refined copper,
accounting for 40 percent of refined demand last year, but there
is scant buying interest from consumers, traders said.
"Physical demand is weak, traders tend to sell when prices
are above $7,600," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
"Copper is correcting in the short term: $7,600 is strong
resistance and $7,520 is near term support," he added.
For a table of events that may have a direct bearing on the
commodity markets this week
LEAD OUTLOOK
On Monday, lead hit its highest since June 7 but further
gains have been capped by trade selling, with signs pointing to
softer demand from the North American battery market in
particular, traders and analysts said.
North American shipments of replacement automotive batteries
in June fell 5.94 percent from May and dropped 7.72 percent from
June 2011, a U.S. industry group said on Monday.
"Lead put in another strong performance up to $1,952 as
technical buying through $1,930 emerged but trade selling was
seen as the market rose," trading house Sucden said in a
research note.
Lead, which hit a high of $1,952.75 on Monday, was trading
down 0.12 percent at $1,948.75 by 0704 GMT.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0704 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7564.50 15.50 +0.21 -0.47
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55050 220 +0.40 -0.56
HG COPPER SEP2 342.90 1.30 +0.38 -0.20
LME Alum 1898.75 -1.25 -0.07 -6.00
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15450 40 +0.26 -2.49
LME Zinc 1858.00 -4.50 -0.24 0.70
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14715 85 +0.58 -0.54
LME Nickel 16151.00 -99.00 -0.61 -13.68
LME Lead 1948.75 -2.25 -0.12 -4.24
SHFE PB FUT 15070.00 100.00 +0.67 -1.41
LME Tin 18200.00 -70.00 -0.38 -5.21
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1255
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)