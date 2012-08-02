* China copper consumers bearish on lack of new orders
* Iron ore, coal markets flag deteriorating picture for
growth
* Coming Up: ECB rate decision; 1145 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 London copper rose on Thursday,
rebounding from near one-week lows hit in the previous session
as investors looked to Europe for more easing measures after the
U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus on
Wednesday even as it signalled more strongly that further bond
buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that
it said had lost momentum this year.
Investors are now focusing on the policy meeting of the
European Central Bank (ECB) later in the day, with expectations
for bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged
to do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone
together.
"I don't see the market going anywhere for the moment. The
market is still waiting for the ECB today and U.S. jobs data
tomorrow. But the situation here is still very bearish,"
Shanghai-based commodities analyst Judy Zhu of Standard
Chartered said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.50 percent to $7,462 a tonne by 0700 GMT, reversing some
losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a
tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15
percent from highs seen in February this year.
Traders said gains in metals stemmed from short-covering
with only bits and pieces of bargain hunting by consumers.
"Last night was a fizz in the end," said one Singapore-based
trader. "We have seen small amounts of consumer buying on copper
but nothing special, and some Chinese taking back shorts. I
think this is very neutral ground ahead of the ECB."
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 0.24 percent at 54,650
yuan ($8,600) a tonne.
STIMULUS EYED
More stimulus could prop up metals prices by easing credit
access for industry and by boosting the value of hard assets
against paper currency. But growing gloom over global growth
prospects after a string of worsening manufacturing reports from
China, the euro zone and the United States paint a darkening
outlook for metals demand, analysts said.
U.S. and euro zone manufacturing struggled again in July
while factory activity in China hit an eight-month low, surveys
showed on Wednesday, as economies worldwide appeared to lose
momentum.
"Consumers say they are not seeing any improvement in the
downstream demand even after the Chinese central bank cut
interest rates twice, even after Beijing said they're going to
show more support to new projects. Based on all the information
on the ground from China ... investors should be more cautious
about global growth," Zhu said.
China is the top consumer of most commodities, including
copper and accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand
last year.
A downturn in forward indicators of coal, iron ore and steel
prices is ominous, say shipping firms and bulk commodities
traders.
"Hope for a boost in 2H12 consumption, as a result of
Chinese infrastructure and other central bank stimulus measures
spending, continues to be overshadowed by euro-fears which has
kept a lid on commodity prices generally," RBC Capital said in
note.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7462.00 37.00 +0.50 -1.82
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54650 -130 -0.24 -1.28
HG COPPER SEP2 337.80 0.30 +0.09 -1.69
LME Alum 1864.00 3.00 +0.16 -7.72
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15315 -70 -0.45 -3.34
LME Zinc 1823.00 3.00 +0.16 -1.19
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14570 -35 -0.24 -1.52
LME Nickel 15650.00 100.00 +0.64 -16.35
LME Lead 1887.00 3.00 +0.16 -7.27
SHFE PB FUT 14905.00 -105.00 -0.70 -2.49
LME Tin 17850.00 50.00 +0.28 -7.03
LME/Shanghai arb^ 882
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)