SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Copper climbed on Thursday, with Shanghai copper hitting a one-week high on better-than-expected inflation numbers from top metals consumer China.

Investors are also expected to scour China and U.S. data due later in the day for hints on the health of the world's economy and what this means for global metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.3 percent to $7574.75 per tonne by 0145 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.

* The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 55150 yuan ($8,600) per tonnerolling back some gains from its session peak of 55,220 yuan, its highest since July 30.

* China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low of 1.8 percent in July from June's 2.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday, creating more room for policy easing to support economic growth.

* Markets are awaiting direction from other China dataincluding industrial output and fixed-asset investment, which is expected to show signs of picking up, indicating that the economy is starting to stabilise after sliding for six straight quarters.

* U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter as companies expanded output but only modestly increased the hours worked by their employees, data from the Labor Department showed on Wednesday.

* A second fall in German imports in three months sent a worrying sign on Wednesday that even the domestic mood in the euro zone's last bastion of economic hope may be weakening under the pressure of the bloc's deepening debt crisis.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on further monetary policy easing on Thursday but may escalate its warnings that slowing global demand could jeopardize the country's economic recovery, signalling its readiness to act again if risks to the outlook grow.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares inched up on Thursday with investors turning to the data from China for any policy implications on future stimulus.

* Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire on others.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales 0530 China Urban investment 1230 U.S. International Trade 1230 U.S. Jobless claims

Base metals prices at 0145 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7574.75 24.75 +0.33 -0.33 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55150 450 +0.82 -0.86 LME Alum 1909.00 -6.00 -0.31 -5.50 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15445 60 +0.39 -2.49 HG COPPER SEP2 343.70 1.55 +0.45 0.03 LME Zinc 1863.50 -6.00 -0.32 1.00 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14755 75 +0.51 -0.27 LME Nickel 15670.00 -70.00 -0.44 -16.25 LME Lead 1909.75 -1.25 -0.07 -6.15 SHFE PB FUT 15035 75 +0.50 -1.67 LME Tin 18200.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.21 LME/Shanghai arb 1198

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)