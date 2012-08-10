SHANGHAI, Aug 10 London copper edged higher on Friday in thin trade as investors held on to cautious optimism while waiting for concrete signs of stimulus policies they have been expecting from major economies.

Base metals markets were especially yearning for decisive intervention measures by China, the euro zone and the United States to spur the global economy and improve the outlook for metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.1 percent to $7,541 per tonne by 0111 GMT, snapping two sessions of losses and on track to post a 1.3 percent gain on the week.

* The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 55,030 yuan ($8,700) per tonnecatching up with London's previous losses but on track to log a 2.1 percent rise this week.

* China's factory output growth slowed unexpectedly in July to the weakest in more than three years, while annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low last month, raising hopes that Beijing will introduce more stimulus measures to keep growth on track to meet a 7.5 percent annual target.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering hope that some of last month's improvement in job growth could be sustained and give the U.S. economy a lift.

* The European Central Bank is determined to bring down the excessive borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy and should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

* Any intervention would be welcome as fortunes of the euro zone's most vulnerable economies have darkened markedly since June, according to a Reuters poll of economists that showed Spain will apply for an EU bailout within months.

* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but cut its assessment on exports and output as companies feel the pinch from slowing global growth, signalling its readiness to expand stimulus again in the world's third-largest economy if risks to the outlook grow.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by action, that the authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth.

* The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about slowing euro zone growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

China Exports

China Imports

China Trade balance 0430 Japan Industrial output revised 0645 France Industrial output 1230 U.S. Import/export prices for July 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed quarterly survey 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July

