SHANGHAI, Aug 14 London copper ticked up on
Tuesday after four straight sessions of losses, although prices
are expected to stay within tight ranges ahead of data from
Europe and the United States that will be scoured for clues on
the health of the global economy.
More weak economic data will keep expectations firmly in
place for further stimulus steps from policymakers seeking to
bolster growth and support investor sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent $7,436.75 per tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting
a one-week low of under $7,400 on Monday and having lost 2.4
percent over the past four sessions.
* The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 54,480 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, boosted by Chinese equities.
* After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's
report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, traders are now
eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and
consumer prices due later in the day for trading cues.
* Euro zone output is seen declining in the second quarter
when the European Union releases data on Tuesday, as the debt
crisis hurts confidence, making businesses reluctant to invest
and consumers worried about spending.
* Italy's public debt hit an all-time high in June of almost
2 trillion euros and the annual budget deficit was also bigger
than a year before, due largely to Italy's share of bailouts for
other euro zone states, the central bank said on Monday.
* Greek lenders turned to their country's central bank for
liquidity in July after the European Central Bank stopped
accepting Greek government bonds as collateral from July 25,
Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.
* Brazil will likely post faster inflation and weaker
economic growth this year than previously thought, a weekly
central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, reinforcing
the case for added fiscal and monetary stimulus to spur economic
expansion.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying
sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United
States, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were
eroding business activity globally.
* The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade
on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering
overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate
0900 EZ Industrial production
0900 EZ Q2 GDP flash estimate
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Base metals prices at 0126 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7436.75 41.75 +0.56 -2.15
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54480 40 +0.07 -2.07
LME Alum 1865.75 8.75 +0.47 -7.64
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15355 -15 -0.10 -3.06
HG COPPER SEP2 336.65 1.30 +0.39 -2.02
LME Zinc 1832.75 13.75 +0.76 -0.66
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14620 30 +0.21 -1.18
LME Nickel 15418.00 43.00 +0.28 -17.59
LME Lead 1867.50 10.50 +0.57 -8.23
SHFE PB FUT 14965 15 +0.10 -2.13
LME Tin 17700.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.81
LME/Shanghai arb 871
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3616 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)