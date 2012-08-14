* LME copper snaps four sessions of losses * Hopes of China stimulus boost * Sluggish physical demand for base metals weighs * Coming Up: Euro zone Q2 GDP flash estimate; 0900 GMT * U.S. producer prices, retail sales; 1230 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 14 London copper rebounded from its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, tracking Shanghai equities higher after they reversed midday losses and lifted by better-than-expected German and French economic growth in the second quarter. Hopes of fresh stimulus measures are also supporting prices after recent gloomy economic growth figures from China. "Trading picked up later in the afternoon lifted by Shanghai equities," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. "There is a lot of talk that the Chinese government may cut the bank reserve ratio rates again within the next few days." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $7,439.50 per tonne by 0836 GMT, after earlier hitting $7,366, the lowest level since Aug 3, and snapping four sessions of losses. The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 54,620 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, with gains limited by investors rolling their November contracts to December. But gains are likely to be checked by poor physical demand for base metals and investor caution until more economic data on Europe and the U.S. is released later in the day. Forecast-beating German and French growth data eased concerns that the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding into recession with the bloc's ailing periphery. However, economists predicted that the euro zone as a whole contracted over the same period, a downturn that Germany, its largest economy, is unlikely to be able to defy for long. "While the German and French growth numbers were a positive, it's best to stick to safe plays until more data is released later in the session. Sometimes it's hard to tell where prices are headed from one or two sets of numbers," said an analyst with an international trading firm. Deteriorating global growth prospects, as seen in last week's bleak China trade data, have intensified hopes for further policy action from global policymakers, which would help prop up demand for industrial metals. While fresh stimulus actions are likely to lift base metal prices, gains are expected to be capped by weak Chinese physical markets. "Base metals consumers are just not in a hurry to restock beyond a hand-to-mouth basis since inventories are high while the Chinese government spending initiatives have not been reflected on order books yet," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. CHINA ALUMINA STOCKPILES "ENOUGH" China has enough alumina stockpiles to prevent a shutdown of its aluminium capacities in the coming months, despite a sharp fall of bauxite imports after Indonesia imposed a 20 percent export tax on minerals in May, according to Kunal Agrawal, director of Asia Metals & Mining at BNP Paribas Securities. This dashes hopes that a fall in output by the world's biggest producer will support metal prices. LME aluminium prices have fallen some 21 percent from a peak of $2,361.50 in March. "Any aluminium capacity shutdowns in China in the coming months will not be for want of raw material," Agrawal said. He predicted that Indonesia will gradually resume former levels of bauxite exports to China since it has already issued more than 40 export licences which exempt companies that plans to build smelters from the ban. Three of China's biggest alumina producers plan to invest at least $1 billion in bauxite mines and refineries in Indonesia to guarantee supplies of the aluminium raw material, under threat from new export taxes and a 2014 export ban. Chinese bauxite imports plunged to around 187,000 tonnes in June, from around 5.6 million tonnes in May. Base metals prices at 0836 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7439.50 44.50 +0.60 -2.11 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54620 180 +0.33 -1.82 LME Alum 1861.00 4.00 +0.22 -7.87 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15360 -10 -0.07 -3.03 HG COPPER SEP2 336.95 1.60 +0.48 -1.94 LME Zinc 1833.75 14.75 +0.81 -0.61 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 45 +0.31 -1.08 LME Nickel 15395.00 20.00 +0.13 -17.72 LME Lead 1872.00 15.00 +0.81 -8.01 SHFE PB FUT 14965 15 +0.10 -2.13 LME Tin 17851.00 151.00 +0.85 -7.03 LME/Shanghai arb 727 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)