SHANGHAI, Aug 16 London copper climbed on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and hopes for more economic stimulus in the United States and China, which would boost global demand for metals. Expectations for stimulus in China grew after Premier Wen Jiabao said the country continued to face "headwinds" despite cooling inflation, with market participants saying an imminent cut in bank reserve ratios could be possible. Although a string of recent data in the United States had appeared to reduce the likelihood of stimulus there, inflation figures on Wednesday indicated the Federal Reserve has room to stimulate the economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.6 percent to $7,428 per tonne by 0127 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent the session before. * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 10 yuan to 54,480 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, weighed down by investors rolling over their November contracts to December and catching up with losses in London. * U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month and the year-on-year increase was the smallest in more than 1-1/2 years, giving the Fed space to ease policy further to tackle high unemployment. * But recent positive data, including stronger industrial production and a pick up in job growth in July points to the economy improving. * China's economy faces big headwinds though cooling inflation is giving the government more leeway to manoeuvre monetary policy, Wen was quoted by state media as saying on Wednesday. * Any purchase of bonds from countries such as Spain and Italy by the European Central Bank must be linked to clear commitments to structural reform and budget discipline, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler told Reuters on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth. * The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, as short-term traders triggered stop-loss buy orders lurking above the previous session's high at 79.055 yen, lifting the greenback to its strongest since mid-July at 79.074 yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1000 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Base metals prices at 0127 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7428.00 42.50 +0.58 -2.26 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 54480 -10 -0.02 -2.07 LME Alum 1846.75 10.75 +0.59 -8.58 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15290 -55 -0.36 -3.47 HG COPPER SEP2 336.00 1.05 +0.31 -2.21 LME Zinc 1809.25 7.25 +0.40 -1.94 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14525 -75 -0.51 -1.82 LME Nickel 15368.00 68.00 +0.44 -17.86 LME Lead 1837.00 14.00 +0.77 -9.73 SHFE PB FUT 14820 -60 -0.40 -3.07 LME Tin 18025.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.12 LME/Shanghai arb 811 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)