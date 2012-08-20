* Greek exit is "manageable" - ECB's Joerg Asmussen * Funds up net short in U.S. copper - CFTC * India to raise aluminium exports - Vedanta * U.S. national activity index July 1230 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 20 London copper fell on Monday after last week's optimism over prospects for the euro zone flagged, keeping investors away from riskier assets as they gauge the impact of the bloc's ongoing crisis on global economic growth and demand for metals. Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel supporting European Central Bank efforts to address the euro zone crisis had helped lift risk sentiment on Friday, boosting prices of base metals. But markets players said any optimism that came out of those comments faded when euro zone leaders failed to follow up with fresh policy action over the weekend, and amid weak consumer demand for most base metals in China. "Base metals prices fell due to a lack of positive news over the weekend - no Chinese bank reserve ratio cut, no fresh policies out of the euro zone, nothing to cheer about," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. "And with macroeconomics looking so bad, fundamentals looking so weak and equities down, base metal prices slip." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $7,487 per tonne by 0702 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent in the prior session. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked down just 30 yuan to close the session at 54,630 yuan ($8,600) per tonne. In the euro zone, recent comments by leaders highlighted concerns over the bloc's ability to remain united while tackling its debt crisis. European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said a Greek exit from the euro zone would not be preferable but would be manageable, underscoring the possibility of the bloc breaking up. While assuring markets that the end of Italy's economic crisis was in sight, Prime Minister Mario Monti warned that the euro zone must not let the single currency become a source of friction between the north and south in the bloc, underlining the dissenting voices that threaten to divide members. Hedge funds and money managers raised their net short position in U.S. copper for a second straight week, data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders showed. INDIAN ALUMINIUM EXPORTS MAY WEIGH ON PRICES Aluminium producers outside of China, the world's largest producer of the metal, have been cutting production to counter a drop in aluminium prices, but traders said this may do little to bolster LME aluminium if other countries such as India seek to make up for the production shortfall this year. India's aluminium exports could rise 5 percent in the current fiscal year to 325,000 tonnes despite a slowdown in global demand, a senior industry official said. "A production increase by India will cancel out the cuts by other aluminium producers and put further pressure on LME aluminium prices," said a Shanghai-based trader. "India is one of the main sources of aluminium ingots nowadays whenever the arbitrage window in China is open. The premiums for Indian aluminium ingots are about $230-$240, whereas those from Australia and other Western suppliers are $260-$270 with very few deals closed," said Shanghai Metal Markets analyst Zhang Chenguang. Base metals prices at 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7487.00 -52.00 -0.69 -1.49 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 54630 -30 -0.05 -1.80 LME Alum 1847.00 -11.00 -0.59 -8.56 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15200 -60 -0.39 -4.04 HG COPPER SEP2 339.90 -2.05 -0.60 -1.08 LME Zinc 1789.75 -7.25 -0.40 -2.99 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14415 -105 -0.72 -2.57 LME Nickel 15490.00 -140.00 -0.90 -17.21 LME Lead 1878.00 -17.00 -0.90 -7.71 SHFE PB FUT 14835 5 +0.03 -2.98 LME Tin 18499.00 4.00 +0.02 -3.65 LME/Shanghai arb 1060 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis and Himani Sarkar)