* Near-dated tin prices climb on worries of supply shortage
* China HSBC Flash PMI at nine-month low
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 London copper rallied to a
one-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled that further stimulus might be on the agenda, and
after shrinking factory growth numbers out of top metals
consumer China also raised prospects for further easing there.
Minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting
suggested the Fed was likely to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus fairly soon unless the economy improved
considerably. The news weighed on the dollar and helped send
copper prices to one-month highs for a third straight
day.
Gains were initially tempered after data from China showed
factory activity in August shrank at the fastest pace in nine
months as new export orders slumped and inventories rose, a
signal that a persistent slowdown in economic growth has
extended deeper into the third quarter.
But the traders said the poor figures ultimately added fuel
to expectations for further easing by the world's second-biggest
economy.
"Certainly the FOMC minutes were taken positively by the
market on signs that the Fed meeting has tipped the scales
further in favour of stimulus," said Nick Trevethan, senior
commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Following the
relatively weak HSBC PMI data, market expectations of further
easing measures for China have also increased -- but it's
important to note that the HSBC number tends to be fairly
volatile."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,681 per tonne at 0704 GMT, up 1 percent and having
earlier hit $7,687.50, which was the highest since July 20.
Prices edged out of negative territory on Thursday and are now
close to levels seen at the start of the year.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 1.17 percent to close at
55,980 yuan ($8,800) per tonne.
China is the world's biggest user of copper, accounting for
40 percent of refined demand last year.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) fell to 47.8 in August, the lowest level since November,
from 49.5 in July.
"Copper is up on further shortcovering and, yes, there is an
increased chance of RRR especially after S&P said China could
benefit from further easing," a Singapore-based trader said.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Agency said on Wednesday that
China could afford another big stimulus if conditions sharply
deteriorated.
China's central bank took fresh steps to lubricate cash
flow on Thursday, completing its largest weekly injection of
funds into China's banking system in seven months, following the
weakest month for lending in a year.
Traders and analysts saw the move as a substitute for a cut
in the required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks.
"Copper buyers may be looking at Chinese repo operations as
a stealthy reflation measure, but the headline watchers out
there are still looking for a big announcement with requisite
fanfare," Trevethan added.
In other markets that may affect metals, Asian shares rose
and the euro hit a seven-week high on Thursday on the Fed
minutes, while uncertainty continued over progress in Europe's
debt crisis including action by the European Central Bank.
Germany's Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande of France are
expected to tell Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras this week
that they can give him little leeway on easing the terms of his
country's bailout agreement.
TIN SHORTS
Near-dated tin prices have climbed on worries over a supply
shortfall after Indonesian producers said this month they would
halt exports because of low prices.
Cash tin on the LME was evaluated at a $9 premium to
three-month prices on Wednesday. CMSN0-3
"With spec players still short, recent production closures
and a large warrant holder ... we think tin could still run
higher in the short term. The next big resistance point in the
charts for tin is the 100-day moving average at $19,786," RBC
Capital said in a note.
Base metals prices at 0704 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7681.00 76.00 +1.00 1.07
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55980 650 +1.17 1.12
HG COPPER SEP2 349.30 3.85 +1.11 1.66
LME Alum 1888.00 13.00 +0.69 -6.53
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15345 95 +0.62 -3.16
LME Zinc 1848.00 13.00 +0.71 0.16
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14680 145 +1.00 -0.78
LME Nickel 16319.00 239.00 +1.49 -12.78
LME Lead 1938.00 20.00 +1.04 -4.77
SHFE PB FUT 15115.00 115.00 +0.77 -1.11
LME Tin 19525.00 30.00 +0.15 1.69
LME/Shanghai arb^ 965
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Chris Lewis)