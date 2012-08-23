* Short-covering lifts markets, investors wary on follow-through * China HSBC Flash PMI at nine-month low * Near-dated tin prices climb on worries of supply shortage (Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Aug 23 Copper surged to a one-month peak on Thursday for a third day, buoyed by fresh hopes that U.S. and Chinese officials would unleash more stimulus measures to revive their economies and boost metals demand. The metal climbed after indications in minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve of possible stimulus plans and the release of downbeat manufacturing data in China that raised prospects of more easing in the world's top raw materials consumer. Some analysts, however, were wary of the strength of the move in copper, which has rallied 4 percent this week from lows on Monday, breaking through the ceiling of its recent range. "I don't think this is a real move, I think most of what we're seeing is short-covering at the moment. I think we're going to need to see quite a bit more on the macro front," said analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital in London. "We don't expect QE3... it would be unlikely that the Fed will announce QE3 at a time when things are simply drifting sideways." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.9 percent in official trading to $7,675 per tonne, off an intraday peak of $7,705, the highest since July 20. The dollar sank to a two-month low versus a broad basket of currencies , making it cheaper for holders of other currencies to buy commodities priced in dollars. Copper has shed 12 percent since touching a peak of $8,765 in February. It has broken out of a range of $7,300-$7,600 that trapped it for several weeks, but must challenge $7,800 to spark further momentum, Bielski said. In China, the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.17 percent to close at 55,980 yuan ($8,800) per tonne. The gains were triggered after minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting released on Wednesday suggested the Fed was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus fairly soon unless the economy improved considerably. On Thursday, however, a Fed official said the minutes were "a bit stale" and data since then had been somewhat stronger. Data from China showed factory activity in August shrank at the fastest pace in nine months, but traders said the poor figures ultimately added fuel to expectations for further easing by the world's second-biggest economy. "Following the relatively weak HSBC PMI data, market expectations of further easing measures for China have also increased -- but it's important to note that the HSBC number tends to be fairly volatile," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. China is the world's biggest user of copper, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand last year. Standard & Poor's Ratings Agency said on Wednesday that China could afford another big stimulus if conditions sharply deteriorated. The market seemed to shrug off indications that the euro zone was destined to return to recession after the Purchasing Managers' Index survey from Markit notched up a seventh month of contraction. As the euro touched a seven-week high against the dollar, sources at the European Central Bank told Reuters the bank was considering to setting a yield target on purchases under a new bond-buying programme but without making the levels public. TIN SHORTS Near-dated tin prices have climbed on worries about a supply shortfall after Indonesian producers said this month they would halt exports because of low prices. Cash tin on the LME was evaluated at a $9 premium to three-month prices on Wednesday, compared to a premium of $1.50 on Tuesday. CMSN0-3 "With spec players still short, recent production closures and a large warrant holder ... we think tin could still run higher in the short term. The next big resistance point in the charts for tin is the 100-day moving average at $19,786," RBC Capital said in a note. LME data on Thursday showed one party holds 40-50 percent of tin warrants <0#LME-WHL>, down from 50-80 percent in data released on Wednesday. Three-month tin was the LME's top percentage gainer, hitting the highest levels in nearly 2-1/2 months. Tin did not trade in official rings, but was bid at $19,895 a tonne, up 2.1 percent from Wednesday's close. In other metals, aluminium added 0.8 percent in official trading to $1,890 a tonne, zinc gained 0.9 percent to $1,851, lead failed to trade in official rings and was bid $1,931, up 0.7 percent, after touching the highest levels in over three weeks, and nickel rose 0.8 percent to $16,200. Metal Prices at 1217 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 350.50 5.05 +1.46 344.75 1.67 LME Alum 1892.50 17.50 +0.93 2020.00 -6.31 LME Cu 7706.00 101.00 +1.33 7600.00 1.39 LME Lead 1938.50 20.50 +1.07 2034.00 -4.70 LME Nickel 16249.00 169.00 +1.05 18650.00 -12.87 LME Tin 19909.00 414.00 +2.12 19200.00 3.69 LME Zinc 1853.50 18.50 +1.01 1845.00 0.46 SHFE Alu 15360.00 90.00 +0.59 15845.00 -3.06 SHFE Cu* 56100.00 660.00 +1.19 55360.00 1.34 SHFE Zin 14650.00 135.00 +0.93 14795.00 -0.98 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)