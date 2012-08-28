* Investors play safe before central bankers meeting - trade
* LME zinc slips as hedge funds exit long positions - trade
* Coming up: U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index; 1300
GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 London copper fell on Tuesday,
with many investors closing long positions as they waited for a
meeting of central bankers later this week for fresh clues on
possible monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"LME prices are down as investors are playing it safe after
coming back from a long weekend while waiting for clearer
trading cues to emerge," said a Shanghai-based trader with an
international firm.
The London Metal Exchange reopened after a bank holiday on
Monday, with its three-month copper contract down 0.4
percent at $7,607.25 per tonne by 0802 GMT.
The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 55,470 yuan
($8,700) per tonne, catching up with losses in London, after
firming 0.4 percent in the session before.
"Shanghai base metals are collectively stronger than their
counterparts on the LME as they got a lift from Shanghai
equities, which steadied on news of Baosteel's share buyback,"
said the Shanghai-based trader.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged higher on
Tuesday, with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the
country's biggest listed steelmaker, surging 10 percent after
announcing a plan to buy back up to 5 billion yuan ($787
million) worth of shares.
Traders reported a lift in Chinese spot copper demand as
speculators snapped up copper on news that smelters were buying
domestic copper to cover their supply contracts and were
planning to export more copper to take advantage of a new tax
incentive.
"Smelters and speculators have been buying up spot copper in
China, slightly tightening supply here, which has in turn
resulted in more bonded warehouse drawdowns," said a
Shanghai-based physical trader. "Despite the flurry of trading
lately, downstream copper demand is still weak. LME copper
physical premiums in Shanghai have stayed at around $70-80 per
tonne for the past few months, with some willing to go as low as
$50-60."
LME zinc was the biggest loser of the day, logging a
1.7 percent drop to $1,848 per tonne at one point, snapping four
sessions of gains.
"We heard that hedge funds which bought LME zinc on Friday
liquidated their positions today," said the trader.
A Singapore-based trader agreed that LME zinc had dropped
because of a large speculative move, saying that its
fundamentals were unchanged.
"In fact, zinc ingots supply is tight in Asia, with a lot of
metal in the region locked up in financing deals," he said.
The cautious mood in the session was also fuelled by
festering fears over a slowdown in the global economy after
recent weak data, including a sharp profit drop for China's
industrial sector in July.
But losses in base metals will likely be capped by hopes
that such data will spur new stimulus policies from Beijing, the
United States and the euro zone.
Central bankers and economists will gather at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, later this week, with investors hoping they will shed
some light on possible measures to stimulate the global economy.
China's imports of lead concentrate were expected to remain
healthy in August fuelled by low prices overseas, but would
likely cool in the fourth quarter, analysts and traders said.
Base metals prices at 0802 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7607.25 -32.75 -0.43 0.10
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55470 -370 -0.66 -0.29
LME Alum 1907.75 -10.25 -0.53 -5.56
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15380 20 +0.13 -2.90
HG COPPER SEP2 346.00 -1.65 -0.47 0.70
LME Zinc 1860.75 -18.25 -0.97 0.85
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14735 -60 -0.41 -0.41
LME Nickel 16436.00 -39.00 -0.24 -12.15
LME Lead 1963.00 -8.00 -0.41 -3.54
SHFE PB FUT 15100 -10 -0.07 -1.24
LME Tin 20750.00 -150.00 -0.72 8.07
LME/Shanghai arb 1093
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month