* Shanghai rebar falls more than 2 pct to contract low
* Shanghai equities retreat 0.5 pct
* Investors cautious ahead of central bankers meeting
* ECB chief to skip Jackson Hole meeting
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 Copper traded lower on
Wednesday as some investors liquidated positions to meet margin
calls in Shanghai equities and Shanghai rebar futures, which
fell in the session.
An upcoming meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Friday also kept investors cautious as they await
clearer trading cues on whether the United States Federal
Reserve will launch new stimulus measures.
"When Shanghai equities fell and Shanghai rebars started
plunging, copper got dragged down," said Orient Futures analyst
Andy Du.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen 0.3 percent to $7,583.50 per tonne by 0353 GMT, after
easing 0.4 percent in the prior session, extending losses to a
third session.
* The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 55,250 yuan
($8,700) per tonne by the midday close, after losing 0.7 percent
on Tuesday.
But traders said Shanghai copper prices were supported by a
pickup in buying in physical markets as shown in the prompt
September contract trading at a premium to forward
months .
"Traders have put more copper into ShFE warehouses to try to
take advantage of Shanghai copper's forward curve
backwardation," said a Shanghai-based physical trader.
Data shows a 2,787-tonne rise in copper stocks in
ShFe-monitored warehouses in the week to Aug. 24.
Market players have been expecting more clarity from a
meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday,
on what the United States Federal Reserve will do to stimulate
the economy and how the European Central Bank will tackle the
bloc's credit crisis.
But some are losing earlier optimism over Fed Chief Ben
Bernanke's speech on Friday.
"Sentiment is bearish, with some people questioning the
effectiveness of stimulus measures by the U.S., even if they do
manage to roll out such measures this week," Du added.
Hopes of more European stimulus being announced at Jackson
Hole were also shattered after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said he would not attend the annual meeting because
of a heavy workload as he gears up for a critical policymaking
meeting on Sept. 6.
Draghi has faces mounting problems in the euro zone, as the
Spanish economy is falling deeper into recession and depositors
are pulling their money out of banks, while the country's most
economically important region, Catalonia, said it needed a major
rescue from Madrid.
Loans to households in the euro zone fell in July,
reflecting weak domestic demand, while loans to companies ticked
up only slightly, suggesting a credit squeeze persists despite
ECB efforts to provide liquidity, data showed on Tuesday.
Base metals prices at 0353 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7583.50 -24.00 -0.32 -0.22
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55250 -220 -0.40 -0.68
LME Alum 1907.25 -8.75 -0.46 -5.58
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15400 20 +0.13 -2.78
HG COPPER SEP2 344.65 -1.60 -0.46 0.31
LME Zinc 1861.25 -10.75 -0.57 0.88
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14740 05 +0.03 -0.37
LME Nickel 16253.00 3.00 +0.02 -13.13
LME Lead 1972.00 -3.00 -0.15 -3.10
SHFE PB FUT 15130 30 +0.20 -1.05
LME Tin 20500.00 -200.00 -0.97 6.77
LME/Shanghai arb 1100
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month