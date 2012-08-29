* Shanghai rebar falls more than 2 pct to contract low * Shanghai equities retreat 0.5 pct * Investors cautious ahead of central bankers meeting * ECB chief to skip Jackson Hole meeting By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 28 Copper traded lower on Wednesday as some investors liquidated positions to meet margin calls in Shanghai equities and Shanghai rebar futures, which fell in the session. An upcoming meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday also kept investors cautious as they await clearer trading cues on whether the United States Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus measures. "When Shanghai equities fell and Shanghai rebars started plunging, copper got dragged down," said Orient Futures analyst Andy Du. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.3 percent to $7,583.50 per tonne by 0353 GMT, after easing 0.4 percent in the prior session, extending losses to a third session. * The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 55,250 yuan ($8,700) per tonne by the midday close, after losing 0.7 percent on Tuesday. But traders said Shanghai copper prices were supported by a pickup in buying in physical markets as shown in the prompt September contract trading at a premium to forward months . "Traders have put more copper into ShFE warehouses to try to take advantage of Shanghai copper's forward curve backwardation," said a Shanghai-based physical trader. Data shows a 2,787-tonne rise in copper stocks in ShFe-monitored warehouses in the week to Aug. 24. Market players have been expecting more clarity from a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, on what the United States Federal Reserve will do to stimulate the economy and how the European Central Bank will tackle the bloc's credit crisis. But some are losing earlier optimism over Fed Chief Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday. "Sentiment is bearish, with some people questioning the effectiveness of stimulus measures by the U.S., even if they do manage to roll out such measures this week," Du added. Hopes of more European stimulus being announced at Jackson Hole were also shattered after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he would not attend the annual meeting because of a heavy workload as he gears up for a critical policymaking meeting on Sept. 6. Draghi has faces mounting problems in the euro zone, as the Spanish economy is falling deeper into recession and depositors are pulling their money out of banks, while the country's most economically important region, Catalonia, said it needed a major rescue from Madrid. Loans to households in the euro zone fell in July, reflecting weak domestic demand, while loans to companies ticked up only slightly, suggesting a credit squeeze persists despite ECB efforts to provide liquidity, data showed on Tuesday. Base metals prices at 0353 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7583.50 -24.00 -0.32 -0.22 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55250 -220 -0.40 -0.68 LME Alum 1907.25 -8.75 -0.46 -5.58 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15400 20 +0.13 -2.78 HG COPPER SEP2 344.65 -1.60 -0.46 0.31 LME Zinc 1861.25 -10.75 -0.57 0.88 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14740 05 +0.03 -0.37 LME Nickel 16253.00 3.00 +0.02 -13.13 LME Lead 1972.00 -3.00 -0.15 -3.10 SHFE PB FUT 15130 30 +0.20 -1.05 LME Tin 20500.00 -200.00 -0.97 6.77 LME/Shanghai arb 1100 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month