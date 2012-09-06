SINGAPORE, Sept 6 London copper prices edged lower on Thursday, paring gains from the previous session as investors await the key European Central Bank meeting later in the day, with hopes for details of a new bond-buying programme. Shanghai copper opened higher, chasing gains in London that saw LME copper reach the highest level since late July on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had lost 0.4 percent to $7,706.75 per tonne by 0102 GMT, easing from the previous session's high of $7,750, the highest since late July. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to 56,210 yuan a tonne. * Investors are waiting for the ECB policy meeting later in the day, expecting the bank to announce a bond-buying programme aimed at cutting borrowing costs. The bank is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys, sources said. * Ahead of the release of key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, numbers on Wednesday showed that non-farm productivity increased at a much faster pace than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses largely held the line on hiring even as output rose, helping to tamp down inflation pressures. * LME copper stocks fell for a sixth session to 215,050 tonnes, the lowest level since October 2008. The ratio of cancelled warrant - material earmarked for delivery - to total stocks dropped to a two-month low of 14.16 percent. MCU-STOCKS * China's top planning body has approved 25 rail projects that could be worth more than 700 billion yuan ($110.3 billion), the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, the latest measure to stimulate the country's slowing economy. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Revised Q2 GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders July 1100 Britain BOE bank rate 1145 EZ ECB rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing August PRICES Base metals prices at 0102 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7706.75 -33.25 -0.43 1.40 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 56210 480 +0.86 1.54 HG COPPER DEC2 351.20 -1.70 -0.48 2.21 LME Alum 1960.00 -12.00 -0.61 -2.97 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15590 90 +0.58 -1.61 LME Zinc 1882.25 -8.75 -0.46 2.02 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14870 75 +0.51 0.51 LME Nickel 16071.00 -29.00 -0.18 -14.10 LME Lead 2020.00 -8.00 -0.39 -0.74 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15210.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 19700.00 0.00 +0.00 2.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 977 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)