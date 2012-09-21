SHANGHAI, Sept 21 Copper rebounded on Friday after falling in the prior session, but is on track for a weekly fall after soft data from the United States, Europe and China offset hopes that recent global stimulus measures will swiftly feed through to metal demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.4 percent to $8,299.25 per tonne by 0124 GMT, but is on track to post a 1 percent fall on the week, snapping two weeks of gains. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 59,710 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, but is on track to post a 0.7 percent fall on the week. * Investors are re-focusing on recent stimulus measures, which have pushed London copper up 14 percent since early August. These include bond buying by the European Central Bank, a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, in the U.S. and stimulus measures in China. * But Thursday's soft data from these major economies is expected to cap copper's gains in the session. The U.S. manufacturing sector closed out its worst three months in September since the third quarter of 2009, according to financial information firm Markit. Export orders fell for a fourth month running as demand from Europe and Asia faded, with September's slide the steepest in nearly a year. * China's flash purchasing managers index on Thursday showed the country's manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th month in a row in September. * Spain's 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since January in an auction on Thursday, although the relief from market pressure may be short lived as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over seeking an international bailout. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Friday as markets consolidated after recent sharp moves triggered by central banks' stimulus steps, with weak data giving no clear signs about the likelihood of another steep downturn in growth or a solid pickup. * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Base metals prices at 0124 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8299.25 29.25 +0.35 9.20 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59710 400 +0.67 7.33 LME Alum 2110.00 0.00 +0.00 4.46 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15755 55 +0.35 -0.54 HG COPPER DEC2 378.30 2.40 +0.64 10.10 LME Zinc 2107.00 -3.00 -0.14 14.20 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15670 70 +0.45 5.91 LME Nickel 17909.00 14.00 +0.08 -4.28 LME Lead 2266.00 1.00 +0.04 11.35 SHFE PB FUT 16055 55 +0.34 5.00 LME Tin 20550.00 0.00 +0.00 7.03 LME/Shanghai arb 1496 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3038 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by)