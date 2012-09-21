* Recent factory data from U.S., China, Europe caps gains
* Shanghai copper open interest up as fresh longs enter
market
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Sept 21 Copper rebounded back towards
4.5 month highs on Friday, as optimism that recent easing steps
set by the United States, Europe and Japan would offer a new
life line to global growth outweighed a raft of poor factory
data in the prior session.
London copper has risen 14 percent since early August,
helped by stimulus moves such as bond buying by the European
Central Bank, a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, in
the U.S. and a doubling of asset purchases by the Bank of Japan.
But gains are expected to be capped by recent soft factory
data from the U.S., Europe and China, which suggested
governments still have much to do to lift the global economy out
of its current rut.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.75 percent to $8,326.75 per tonne by 0702 GMT, back
towards a 4.5 month top of $8,422 hit on Wendesday, which was
the highest since May 2.
The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.73 percent at 59,740 yuan
($9,500) per tonne, though it is heading for a weekly fall of
around 0.5 percent.
ShFE copper's net daily open interest was up 8,494 lots by
the midday close, which, together with rising prices, showed
that fresh longs had entered the market.
"Sentiment is largely positive as governments seem inclined
to stimulate their economies. Investors are counting on the
Chinese government staying on a stimulus path at least until the
18th Communist Party Congress," said a Shanghai-based trader.
The Communist Party Congress, China's most important
political event, is held once every five years with top leaders
being replaced only every decade. It is expected to be held in
October but the exact timing has not been announced.
"Copper prices continue to consolidate within the uptrend
that was triggered by recent stimulus policies by major
economies. Investors are waiting for the next trading cue but in
the meantime, no one dares to go short for too long," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.
But a slew of soft data on Thursday cast a pall over the
demand outlook for metals.
The U.S. manufacturing sector closed out its worst three
months in September since the third quarter of 2009, according
to financial information firm Markit. Export orders fell for a
fourth month running as demand from Europe and Asia faded, with
September's slide the steepest in nearly a year.
China's flash purchasing managers index on Thursday showed
the country's manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th month
in a row in September.
Base metals prices at 0702 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8326.75 61.75 +0.75 9.56
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59740 430 +0.73 7.91
HG COPPER DEC2 379.85 3.95 +1.05 10.55
LME Alum 2117.50 7.50 +0.36 4.83
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15740 40 +0.25 -0.66
LME Zinc 2128.50 18.50 +0.88 15.37
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15730 130 +0.83 6.32
LME Nickel 18090.00 195.00 +1.09 -3.31
LME Lead 2288.00 23.00 +1.02 12.43
SHFE PB FUT 16155.00 155.00 +0.97 5.69
LME Tin 20950.00 400.00 +1.95 9.11
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1717
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3038 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph
Radford)