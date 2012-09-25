SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Copper prices rebounded on
Tuesday, after London copper came off a one-week low in the
prior session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries
over the global economy and on caution ahead of next week's
holiday in top metals consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $8,231 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after dropping
1.2 percent in the previous session.
* The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.2 percent to 59,190 yuan
($9,400) per tonne, after losing more than 1 percent on Monday.
* "Investors are keeping to safe plays ahead of the Chinese
National holiday by trading within ranges," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.
* "I see London copper trading within a range of $8,150 -
$8,400 in the short term," said a second Shanghai-based trader.
* On a positive note, a top official of the U.S. Federal
Reserve said on Monday that the central bank's latest round of
monetary stimulus will help get the U.S. economy back on track
and speed the return to full employment.
* German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September, raising fears of recession, as companies
struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European
Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom
cheer.
* Madrid is holding back from applying for a bailout for
fear that voters would dump them afterwards, dousing hopes of
some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would
ask for a bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to
a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries
about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data
fanned fears of slowing growth.
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened
by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in
September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc
, both of which underscored worries about a global growth
slowdown.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index for July
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for
September
1730 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8231.00 48.00 +0.59 8.30
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59190 120 +0.20 6.40
LME Alum 2085.00 5.00 +0.24 3.22
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15660 -05 -0.03 -1.14
HG COPPER DEC2 375.30 2.15 +0.58 9.23
LME Zinc 2101.50 -1.50 -0.07 13.90
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15535 -05 -0.03 5.00
LME Nickel 18149.00 174.00 +0.97 -3.00
LME Lead 2266.00 -1.00 -0.04 11.35
SHFE PB FUT 16000 10 +0.06 4.64
LME Tin 20650.00 0.00 +0.00 7.55
LME/Shanghai arb 1568
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)