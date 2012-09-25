* London copper rebounds from previous session's 1-wk low
* Lingering worries over global economy weigh
* China aluminium imports down despite lower premiums
* Coming Up: U.S. Treasury Secretary's speech; 1730 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Copper prices edged up from a
one-week low hit in the previous session, but gains are expected
to be capped by worries about the global economy and caution
ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China.
Uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain, as
the euro zone's three-year-long debt crisis rumbles on also
weighed on investors' appetite for risk.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.7 percent to $8,239.25 per tonne by 0715 GMT, after
dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session.
The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (ShFE) gained 0.2 percent to 59,180
yuan ($9,400) per tonne after losing more than 1 percent on
Monday.
"Investors are really biding their time and waiting for the
next macroeconomic trading cue. China's September PMI was not
great, but showed signs of stabilising," said a Shanghai-based
physical metals trader.
"If subsequent figures show that recent stimulus measures
have started to work, this may prompt downstream consumers to
restock their dwindling inventories. Until they start
restocking, prices will just tread water."
ShFE data showed a 1,724-lot fall in net daily open interest
by Tuesday's close, which, together with rising prices,
suggested some short-covering during the session.
"Some shorts covered today. Chinese investors are closing
down positions ahead of the holiday," said a Shanghai-based
trader, referring to the Chinese national holiday which will see
the ShFE shut from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7.
London copper is seen trading within a range of $8,150 to
$8,400 a tonne in the short term, traders said.
In addition to copper, physical demand for aluminium in top
consumer China also remains sluggish, with major downstream
industries, such as household electrical appliance makers, hit
by a growth slowdown.
"In previous years, many companies restocked aluminium
ingots before the Chinese National holiday since they worked
throughout the holiday week. But this year, most of these
companies said they were letting all their staff go on holiday,"
said Shanghai Metals Market analyst Zhang Chenguang.
In a sign of weak appetite for imports, premiums to import
aluminium have fallen to $180 to $200 a tonne from around $250 a
month ago.
"Even at much lower premiums of around $200, no one is
importing due to an unfavourable arbitrage," said the physical
metals trader.
In a bid to help struggling smelters, China's Yunnan
province will stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals,
including aluminium, copper and zinc, from local producers under
a plan that will also help smelters secure more bank loans.
The stockpiling plan will help remove some of the glut in
the market and may lift domestic spot prices in the near term,
analysts and traders said.
Across the wider economy, the euro zone remains a cause for
worry for investors as German business sentiment dropped for a
fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession.
Uncertainties also surround Spain's finances as Madrid holds
back from applying for a bailout for fear of a political
backlash at home. This has doused the hopes of some investors
that the highly indebted euro zone member would ask for a
bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19.
