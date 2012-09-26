* Protesters and police clash in Madrid * Spanish concerns weigh on euro * Spot copper demand low ahead of Chinese holiday * Coming Up: U.S. new home sales; 1400 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Sept 26 London copper slipped on Wednesday, partially reversing gains of more than 1 percent in the prior session, as anti-austerity protests in Spain revived concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the demand outlook for industrial metals. The protests in Spain, where the government is likely to set a fresh timetable for economic reforms later this week, highlight the country's financing challenges and stirred doubts among investors about whether it would have the political will to apply for an official bailout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $8,210.50 per tonne by 0705 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. "After copper's strong gains this quarter, some profit-taking is inevitable. With worries about Europe and Spain in focus this week, and lingering anxiety over China's economic growth, we see the risk of gains in Q3 turning out to be a false dawn," said ANZ Bank's metal analyst Nicholas Trevethan. "We may see copper slide towards $8,000, maybe even $7,800 in the next four to six weeks," he added. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 30 yuan to close the session at 59,150 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. Traders said Shanghai copper prices were also under pressure from weak buying interest in China ahead of the country's National Day holiday, for which the market will be closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7. "Small- and medium-sized companies usually face a credit crunch towards the end of September, when banks stop lending in preparation for their third-quarter financial reporting," said a Shanghai-based physical trader. In a sign of poor demand in the physical markets, the discount between spot and front-month Shanghai October contract has jumped to 400 yuan from around 80 yuan on Tuesday. "It shows demand for physical copper drying up as everyone prepares to go away for the week," said the Shanghai trader. Still, hopes that recent stimulus measures from the United States and the approval of large projects in China will lift the world's two biggest economies supported metal prices. U.S. home prices rose for a sixth straight month in July in the latest sign of a sustainable housing market recovery, while a jump in consumer confidence this month offered a harbinger that Americans are ready to loosen their spending. China's central bank said on Tuesday it would "fine tune" policy to cushion the economy against global risks, adding that the country's economy had showed signs of stabilising while the inflation trend remained stable. Base metals prices at 0705 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8210.50 -64.50 -0.78 8.03 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59150 -30 -0.05 6.33 LME Alum 2093.00 -12.00 -0.57 3.61 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15685 45 +0.29 -0.98 HG COPPER DEC2 374.15 -1.70 -0.45 8.89 LME Zinc 2126.25 -9.75 -0.46 15.24 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15620 50 +0.32 5.58 LME Nickel 18302.00 -98.00 -0.53 -2.18 LME Lead 2307.00 -13.00 -0.56 13.37 SHFE PB FUT 16100 40 +0.25 5.30 LME Tin 21247.00 -203.00 -0.95 10.66 LME/Shanghai arb 1409 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar) (carrie.ho@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 6104 1775; Reuters Messaging:; carrie.ho.reuters.com@reuters.net)