By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Shanghai copper fell half a
percent on Monday while London copper was little changed, as
traders played catch up after a week-long holiday, with metals
weighed down by weaker global growth cues including a
deeper-than-expected recession in the euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell by 0.64 percent to 59,350 yuan
($9,500) a tonne by 0112 GMT.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,209.75 a tonne, little changed from the previous
session when it closed down 0.3 percent on the day and 1 percent
from the week before.
* London copper hit a four month-peak of $8,346 in early
February but has since struggled to get traction. Traders hope
that a return by top consumer China this week could help set a
floor under prices.
* The Group of 20 nations declared on Saturday there would
be no currency war and deferred plans to set new debt-cutting
targets, underlining broad concern about the fragile state of
the world economy.
* U.S. manufacturing got off to a weak start this year as
motor vehicle output tumbled in January, but a rebound in
factory activity in New York state this month suggested any
setback would be temporary.
* The euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession
in the last three months of 2012 after its largest economies,
Germany and France, shrank at the end of a wretched year for the
region.
* Guinea's government on Friday published contracts it has
signed with mining firms including majors Rio Tinto and
RUSAL in a bid for more transparency in a sector
plagued by corruption and mismanagement.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese shares rallied and the yen fell on Monday after
Tokyo escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its
aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account
0900 Euro zone Net investment flow
1430 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testifies
at the European Parliament
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8209.75 2.75 +0.03 3.54
SHFE CU FUT MAY3 59350 -380 -0.64 2.90
HG COPPER MAR3 372.70 -1.00 -0.27 2.04
LME Alum 2160.00 -7.00 -0.32 4.30
SHFE AL FUT MAY3 15275 65 +0.43 -0.46
LME Zinc 2168.75 -6.25 -0.29 5.10
SHFE ZN FUT MAY3 15850 305 +1.96 1.96
LME Nickel 18310.00 -65.00 -0.35 6.73
LME Lead 2435.00 2.00 +0.08 4.06
SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- --
LME Tin 24800.00 0.00 +0.00 5.98
LME/Shanghai arb^ 701
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months