* China bonded copper premiums at $170 -$190-Shmet * China local copper trades at 60 CNY premium to front month ShFE * Coming up: euro zone consumer confidence at 1400 GMT By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, July 23 London copper slipped on Tuesday as traders took profits from a one-month peak hit the session before, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices. China's central bank removed controls on bank lending rates, effective Saturday, in a move which was seen as signalling the new leadership's determination to push market-oriented reforms and helped to fuel a rally on Monday. "It's more symbolic than having a real impact ... but sentiment-wise it did have impact," said analyst Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "Still, the underlying story hasn't changed. It's a sell-the-rallies market because in the second half we don't expect a re-acceleration of China and instead we may be facing disappointment." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.63 percent to trade at $6,984.75 a tonne at 0703 GMT. Copper on Monday reached its highest level since June 18 at $7,053 a tonne. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.80 percent to 50,580 yuan ($8,200) a tonne. China remains committed to steering its economy towards consumption as the main growth driver, and away from investment and exports, and will fine-tune policies to deal with any prolonged slowdown, a government official said on Monday. Reflecting healthy demand from China's physical market, the premium for local copper cathode against the August front-month ShFE futures contract climbed to around 63 yuan on Monday, the highest in around one month. Also, premiums for copper held in China's bonded zones are trading at $170-$190 above LME, according to Chinese price provider Shmet (). That is steady from last week, but down from 4-year highs of $210 seen in late June. In industry news that could impact banks with stakes in storage, MillerCoors LLC has urged U.S. lawmakers and regulators to press for greater regulatory oversight of the London Metal Exchange, the world's largest metal market, after years of inflated aluminium prices that have cost the industry billions of dollars. PRICES Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 6984.75 -44.25 -0.63 -11.91 SHFE CU FUT NOV3 50260 80 +0.16 -12.86 HG COPPER SEP3 3.17 -0.02 -0.49 -99.13 LME Alum 1845.50 -2.50 -0.14 -10.89 SHFE AL FUT NOV3 14405 35 +0.24 -6.13 LME Zinc 1874.25 -2.75 -0.15 -9.17 SHFE ZN FUT NOV3 14630 -915 -5.89 -5.89 LME Nickel 14101.00 31.00 +0.22 -17.80 LME Lead 2056.00 2.50 +0.12 -12.14 SHFE PB FUT 13960.00 10.00 +0.07 -8.46 LME Tin 19459.00 9.00 +0.05 -16.84 LME/Shanghai arb^ -300 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month