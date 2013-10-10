* Computer glitch, shutdown inflate U.S. jobless claims
* Cerro Matoso ferronickel mine halted
(Updates with closing prices)
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Oct 10 Copper rose on Thursday,
following equities higher on signs of progress in the U.S.
budget and debt-limit standoff, but a stronger dollar kept gains
in check.
The possibility of an end to the U.S. government shutdown,
now in its 10th day, and an agreement to raise the debt ceiling
lifted global stock markets and the dollar.
Benchmark three-month copper ended at $7,145 from a
close of $7,100 on Thursday.
A stronger U.S. currency makes it more expensive for foreign
investors to purchase dollar-priced commodities, thus pressuring
prices lower.
"We have quite strong upside momentum in European equities
this morning, so it seems like today there is more risk appetite
across equities and commodities," said Myrto Sokou, commodities
analyst at Sucden.
U.S. jobless data jot a six-month high last week, partly due
to a computer glitch in California, but the underlying trend
still pointed to a steadily improving labour market.
The figures were also inflated by the U.S. government
shutdown which has left hundreds of thousands of people out of
work.
The lack of direction has seen prices wobbling throughout
the day, which Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar put down to
shorting by investors seeking to eke out returns.
"Sell the highs in the morning, then buy back at the lows in
the afternoon towards the close - I suspect that's going to be a
daily pattern whilst we have this limbo," he said.
NICKEL TROUBLES
Benchmark nickel closed at $13,750 a tonne, up from
a close of $13,660 on Thursday, helped by the temporary closure
of Colombia's Cerro Matoso mine, the world's second-biggest
ferronickel producer after two weeks of protests by local groups
demanding compensation for alleged harm to their health from
pollution.
The closure to the mine, a property of BHP Billiton,
will halt 4 percent of world output, though the impact
is likely to be short-lived because of a global nickel surplus
that has sent prices tumbling almost 20 percent this year.
Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara, meanwhile, is seeking more
funding to keep its mine open.
Aluminium was at $1,882 from $1,858, zinc
ended at $1,895 from $1,886, lead closed flat at $2,075
and tin was also flat at $23,400.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore, editing
by William Hardy and David Evans)