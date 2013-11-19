* Pressure on prices also due to prospects of rising supply

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 London copper slid to a three-month low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials flagged a brightening outlook for the world's top economy, fuelling expectations the central bank may soon curb its commodities-friendly monetary stimulus.

Copper prices last week moved out of a relatively narrow band they had been trading in for the past three months, souring the metal's technical outlook. Traders sold on Tuesday on prospects of less liquidity in the markets if the Fed tapers its stimulus and on expectations of more supply next year.

"The taper theme is playing out ... it's inevitable that if monetary froth has to come off, then copper must fall," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.66 percent at $6,929 a tonne by 0704 GMT, extending losses of half a percent from the previous session. It earlier fell to $6,910, its weakest since Aug. 7.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.88 percent to close at 49,810 yuan ($8,200) a tonne. It also touched a three-month low, of 49,590 yuan, earlier in the session.

LME nickel, LME lead and LME aluminium eased to their lowest in 1-2 months while ShFE lead fell to its cheapest since early May.

Investors remained on guard for any clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start unwinding its $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme.

Top Fed officials from opposite sides of the policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on Monday, adding more weight to the notion that the central bank is getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases.

Scaling down asset purchases would reduce the pool of liquidity available to businesses and to commodities investors, eroding price support for metals.

Copper continues to come under pressure from prospects of rising supply. A top miner and smelter agreed a 31 percent rise in processing fees for 2014. Miners tend to pay higher processing fees when there is more supply.

"We continue to see supply outstripping demand over the next 24 months, which will mean any price rallies for copper will be short-lived," said Deutsche Bank in a note.

In other metals, prices for cash tin have been trading at a premium to the benchmark three-month contract for most of this month, reflecting a shortfall of immediate supply. CMSN0-3

Shipments from top exporter Indonesia have plunged since August, when Jakarta imposed new regulations mandating tin trade via a domestic exchange before export.

However, trading of Indonesia's three tin contracts on the ICDX exchange picked up in November, flagging more available metal and higher exports, which Reuters calculations put at more than 2,500 tonnes so far this month.

