* Rio Tinto warns of continued pressure on aluminium prices, margins

* China's services sector held near one-year highs last month

* Tin consumers hold off 2014 deals on ample supply - trader

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 3 Copper fell for a second day on Tuesday as growing global supply of the metal outweighed strong manufacturing data, and as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve could end its monetary stimulus earlier than anticipated.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,960 a tonne from $6,975 at the close on Monday. It earlier fell to $6,938 a tonne, its weakest since Nov. 19.

"Although the macro environment and global growth is positive for metals on the one hand, on the other hand you've got that being offset by very strong supply," said analyst Gayle Berry at Barclays in London.

"If you look across the base metals, we're in one of the strongest periods for supply in a very long time. Copper mine supply is going from strength to strength; it's close to decade highs in terms of the pace of growth."

Last week, the world's biggest copper producing country Chile posted a 6.5 percent rise in production in October. Data last month showed the global refined copper market swung into a 21,000 tonne surplus in August.

Also dampening investors' mood was strong U.S. factory data on Monday that could bring the Federal Reserve a step closer to scaling back its bond-buying stimulus programme. The programme has released more money into the economy, and has been used to buy assets including commodities.

Increased demand boosted global manufacturing activity last month as Chinese output suggested improvement in the world's second-largest economy.

Also, growth in China's services sector held near one-year highs last month, another indicator of strength as the government prepares to introduce reforms to restructure the world's second-largest economy.

China is the world's top consumer of most commodities, accounting for around 40 percent of refined copper demand.

PRESSURE ON ALUMINIUM

Rio Tinto's Jacynthe Cote, who heads the group's aluminium unit, warned at an investor day that market conditions were maintaining pressure on prices and margins.

The aluminium market is currently in a modest deficit, but expansion in China could reverse the trend, she added.

Rio also said it plans to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last years level, in a move to slash outlays as commodities prices remain fragile.

LME aluminium closed at $1,740 a tonne from a last bid on Monday of $1,742, after hitting the lowest levels in over four years in the previous session. Aluminium has shed 16 percent so far this year, making it the second worst performer among LME base metals after nickel.

Indonesia's tin exports picked up in November to around two thirds of typical levels, Reuters analysis of exchange data showed, recovering from a two-month slump triggered by a change in the country's export rules.

Tin closed at $22,450 a tonne from $22,500 at the close on Monday, and zinc closed flat at $1,875 a tonne. Lead closed at $2,064 a tonne from $2,067 and nickel at $13,450 a tonne from $13,515.

