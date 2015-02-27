* Shanghai copper stocks surge 32.6 pct

* Coming Up: U.S. Q4 GDP at 1330 GMT (Adds details, quotes; previous MELBOURNE)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 27 Copper fell on Friday following sharp increases in inventories, reigniting concerns about oversupply weighing on the market and giving bearish Chinese speculators a chance to resume selling.

But the wider trend in recent weeks has been of bullish investors betting on a price recovery ahead of China's seasonally strong second quarter, and the metal remains on track to record its biggest monthly gain since September 2012.

Copper has been recovering from 5-1/2 year lows touched last month, partly driven by heavy selling by Chinese hedge funds due to concern about demand in top consumer China and rising inventories that highlighted an expected surplus.

Prices were knocked back on Friday after data showed a 32.6 percent surge in copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange while London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories also rose. MCUSTX-TOTAL

"The inventory build is making people a bit nervous," said metals strategist Gayle Berry at Jefferies.

While there was a knee-jerk reaction by traders, big increases in Shanghai stocks often occur following the Lunar New Year holiday so it should not be too worrying, she added.

"Although there's been a decent amount of short-covering recently, Chinese specs are still pretty bearish and so there's been a bit more selling this morning."

Three-month copper on the LME slipped 0.9 percent to $5,834.50 a tonne by 1126 GMT, after climbing 2.2 percent in the previous session, when it hit a six-week high at $5,944, its loftiest level since Jan. 13.

LME prices were set to log monthly gains of 6 percent, the biggest monthly gain since September 2012.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 1.3 percent at 42,730 yuan ($6,816) a tonne.

Attention has recently been squarely focused on Chinese demand as the market there filters back in from a week of holidays.

"Obviously there's a bit of a Chinese return-related rebound ahead of the second quarter pick-up in demand," said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

"But also, all the issues around supply disruptions got to a point where they were too hard to ignore and that's really given confidence to some of these longs to get back into the market."

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin

($1 = 6.2687 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Pravin Char)