By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 27 Copper fell on Friday following
sharp increases in inventories, reigniting concerns about
oversupply weighing on the market and giving bearish Chinese
speculators a chance to resume selling.
But the wider trend in recent weeks has been of bullish
investors betting on a price recovery ahead of China's
seasonally strong second quarter, and the metal remains on track
to record its biggest monthly gain since September 2012.
Copper has been recovering from 5-1/2 year lows touched last
month, partly driven by heavy selling by Chinese hedge funds due
to concern about demand in top consumer China and rising
inventories that highlighted an expected surplus.
Prices were knocked back on Friday after data showed a 32.6
percent surge in copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the
Shanghai Futures Exchange while London Metal Exchange (LME)
inventories also rose. MCUSTX-TOTAL
"The inventory build is making people a bit nervous," said
metals strategist Gayle Berry at Jefferies.
While there was a knee-jerk reaction by traders, big
increases in Shanghai stocks often occur following the Lunar New
Year holiday so it should not be too worrying, she added.
"Although there's been a decent amount of short-covering
recently, Chinese specs are still pretty bearish and so there's
been a bit more selling this morning."
Three-month copper on the LME slipped 0.9 percent to
$5,834.50 a tonne by 1126 GMT, after climbing 2.2 percent in the
previous session, when it hit a six-week high at $5,944, its
loftiest level since Jan. 13.
LME prices were set to log monthly gains of 6 percent, the
biggest monthly gain since September 2012.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange traded up 1.3 percent at 42,730 yuan ($6,816)
a tonne.
Attention has recently been squarely focused on Chinese
demand as the market there filters back in from a week of
holidays.
"Obviously there's a bit of a Chinese return-related rebound
ahead of the second quarter pick-up in demand," said strategist
Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
"But also, all the issues around supply disruptions got to a
point where they were too hard to ignore and that's really given
confidence to some of these longs to get back into the market."
($1 = 6.2687 Chinese yuan renminbi)
