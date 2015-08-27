SYDNEY Aug 27 London copper futures strengthened on Thursday after a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped calm investors hit by worries over China's faltering economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was 1 percent higher at $4,994 tonne by 0138 GMT, moving further away from a six-year low of $4,855 plumbed on Monday.

* The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.08 percent to 38,930 yuan ($6,073.80) a tonne.

* Swiss commodities merchant Trafigura is ending a five-year foray into the lucrative base metals storage business just as warehousing firms are bracing for sheds to fill up amid concerns a China-led slowdown could stall the global economy.

* A first glance at the London Metal Exchange copper price would suggest a market in trouble, but delve beneath the surface and a different picture emerges - one that may well deter speculators from betting on further deep losses.

* The slow ramp up of an ambitious waste disposal system and an inexperienced workforce have been key factors curbing output at a remote Chilean mine built by Japan's top copper smelter Pan Pacific Copper, according to a consultant's report. nL3N10I1WR

MARKETS NEWS

* Oil prices climbed early on Thursday on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventory last week, but a stronger dollar dragged. [MARKETS OIL/]

* Asian stocks rose on Thursday as the sharp rebound on Wall Street helped soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the dollar rallied as risk aversion eased.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Import prices Jul

0645 France Business climate Aug

1230 U.S. GDP Preliminary Q2

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Pending homes sale Jul

PRICES

($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)