* Copper finds strength in China turnaround
* But gain is slight, investors remain wary
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 27 London copper futures
were stronger on Thursday heading into the more active European
sessions after a sharp rebound in Chinese equity markets helped
calm investors hit by worries over the country's faltering
economy.
China's major stock indices rose on Thursday, following on
from a strong rebound on Wall Street.
The lift helped distance the benchmark London Metal Exchange
copper contract further from the six-year lows plumbed earlier
in the week amid heightened concerns China was headed for a hard
landing.
"We've seen Beijing move in and take more control over the
economy and that's a positive for copper," said a Sydney-based
trader.
China is responsible for consumption of nearly half the
world's copper.
Beijing this week launched new stimulus measures to boost
the country's flagging economy, including a cut to its key
lending and deposit rates by 0.25 percent.
Still, not all investors are convinced that China's stimulus
measures will rejuvenate demand, sentiment that is likely to
keep commodities in general under pressure.
ANZ Bank on Thursday downgraded its price forecasts for base
metals, in particular its year-end targets, with its projected
copper price slashed 10 percent to $5,400 a tonne.
The biggest downgrades were in nickel, where weak demand has
delayed the expected market deficit in 2015. Zinc has also
underperformed against expectations, the bank noted.
Elsewhere, the downgrades are in the order of 10 percent
over the next 18 months.
Three-month LME copper was 1.6 percent higher at
$5,014 tonne by 0700 GMT, moving further away from a six-year
low of $4,855 hit on Monday.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped just under 1 percent to 38,890
yuan ($6,071) a tonne.
Zinc was up $11.50 at 1,712.00, not far off its
lowest price since 2010 of $1,673 in the previous session. Data
showed LME stocks MZN-STOCKS at their highest since March.
Aluminium rose $23 to $1,554 a tonne.
($1 = 6.4050 Chinese yuan)
