* Copper sustains losses late after Franco-German talks

* Weak German Q2 GDP fans global recovery fears

* U.S. Housing starts fall less than expected in July

* Coming up: U.S. July producer price data on Wednesday (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates prices, adds details and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 Copper ended down after touching its lowest level in a week on Tuesday, as risk appetite subsided after surprisingly weak German growth data fanned worries about a faltering global economic recovery.

Losses were sustained in after-hours business after a meeting between French and German leaders failed to quell concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy to stop the debt crisis in Europe, but did not propose increasing the euro zone bailout fund or selling euro zone bonds. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]

"The market was obviously fixated on whether they would perhaps improbably agree to support the notion of euro bond issuance, where Germany and France would agree to underwrite and guarantee some of the debt issuance for some of the other members," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist with CIBC in Toronto, Canada.

"Unless you get that, the general conclusion is that the crisis over there is not very much closer to a solution than it was a couple of weeks ago."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 sank to an earlier session- and one-week low at $8,751 per tonne before ending with a loss of $79 at $8,830. After the close, prices inched back down in the aftermath of the Sarkozy-Merkel comments.

In New York, the September COMEX contract HGU1 fell by 3.80 cents or 0.94 percent to settle at $3.9940 per lb.

Investors reduced risk after data showed the German economy slowed between April and June to its weakest quarterly growth rate since 2009. [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

Better-than-forecast U.S. July industrial output data and a smaller-than-expected decline in home building last month failed to calm the global economic jitters. [ID:nN1E77F0B6]

"The housing numbers and the permit numbers suggest that this soft patch may be a bit more insidious than just a patch," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy with TD Bank Financial Group.

"The softness in Q2 may extend well into Q3."

Fitch Ratings affirmed the United States' top-notch credit rating at AAA, giving the world's largest economy a reprieve after it was downgraded by Standard & Poor's little more than a week ago. [ID:nLDE77F0T2]

But with three-month LME copper still trading at a discount to the November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, there remains an incentive for the Chinese to import, but price-sensitive buyers will likely wait for costs to stabilize.

"The appetite hasn't been there. The Chinese are quite price sensitive. They bought aggressively on the dip late last week and they have stepped away again so that support isn't there anymore," said analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank.

The arbitrage -- open since early this month -- may boost China's refined copper imports in the fourth quarter as buyers increase spot bookings. [ID:nL3E7JF1ER] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS

Global metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n

LME stocks vs prices: r.reuters.com/hub62s

Reuters metal production data base:

Gains in copper on Monday lifted the metal to within a whisker of $9,000, seen as a resistance level, and hit a session high at $8,980, well shy of the record $10,190 hit in February.

"Prices don't look yet in position to challenge the most immediate resistance just above $9,000. Most likely reason is the lack of substance to justify yet a rally of significance," Triland said in a note.

Reflecting subdued demand, LME copper inventories rose 4,675 tonnes to 465,275 tonnes, with the majority of the metal inflow occurring at LME warehouses in Rotterdam. Metal Prices at 1800 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 399.00 -4.20 -1.04 444.70 -10.28 LME Alum 2375.00 0.00 +0.00 2470.00 -3.85 LME Cu 8830.00 -79.00 -0.89 9600.00 -8.02 LME Lead 2356.00 -41.00 -1.71 2550.00 -7.61 LME Nickel 21695.00 395.00 +1.85 24750.00 -12.34 LME Tin 24150.00 -250.00 -1.02 26900.00 -10.22 LME Zinc 2182.00 -1.00 -0.05 2454.00 -11.08 SHFE Alu 17150.00 -180.00 -1.04 16840.00 1.84 SHFE Cu* 66490.00 -790.00 -1.17 71850.00 -7.46 SHFE Zin 16600.00 -575.00 -3.35 19475.00 -14.76 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)