NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 18 Copper shed more than 2 percent of its value on Thursday, as commodities crumbled under the weight of double-dip recession fears after another batch of U.S. economic data undershot market expectations.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB .CRB, a global benchmark for commodities, fell more than 2 percent -- on track for its largest daily decline since Aug. 8, when energy, metals and agricultural markets slumped following the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. triple-A credit rating. [ID:nN1E77H0LP]

Industrial metals were especially hit hard. Copper tumbled to one-week lows, aluminium CMAL3 sank to its lowest level since December last year and tin CMSN3 lost as much as 5 percent at one point during the session.

The day began with a greater-than-expected rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims and an unexpected fall in July home sales, backing some market views that a more pronounced economic slowdown could be developing. Losses then deepened after another report showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in August drop to the lowest level since March 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]

"Anyone who thinks that we are not going to have some negative GDP growth in the coming quarters is absolutely missing the boat," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 hit a session low of $8,750 a tonne, its lowest level in a week, before ending at $8,774, down $196 from Wednesday's close.

In New York, the September COMEX contract HGU1 settled with a 6.60-cent loss at $3.9660 per lb, after moving between $3.9485 and $4.0430.

"There is a gradual deceleration in growth and that is going to keep the market on the defensive into the balance of the year," said Edward Meir, analyst at MF Global.

"I suspect in the weeks ahead more and more attention will be paid to macroeconomic numbers as opposed to the dollar."

Caution in financial markets helped push the dollar higher against a basket of currencies, making commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Highlighting growing concerns about the outlook for the global economy, Morgan Stanley slashed its global growth forecast for 2011 and 2012, saying the U.S. and the euro zone were "dangerously close to a recession." [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

CHINA CONCERN

Moves by China to tighten monetary policy in a bid to rein in stubbornly high inflation have meant curbs on economic activity and fears of slower demand growth for industrial metals.

Even the stronger yuan may not boost China's commodity imports, while markets such as the United States and Europe face economic uncertainty. [ID:nL3E7JF04U]

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses fell 1,650 tonnes to 462,975 tonnes, while those for aluminium rose 6,825 tonnes to above 4.56 million tonnes. <0#LME-STOCKS>

Aluminium was untraded at the close, but bid at $2,338 a tonne from $2,395 on Wednesday.

Despite the price fall, the metal is seen supported by strong demand in China and bank finance deals that should trigger a reversal in U.S. Midwest premiums this year from their current 4-month low. [ID:nN1E77H0RP]

Healthy Chinese consumption can be seen in stocks of aluminium monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which at around 150,000 tonnes are about half the level of early June.

"Local warehouses (in China) have seen a significant inventory drawdown so far this year as vertically integrated producers absorbed a significant portion of domestic output," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Power curbs are likely to have additionally slowed production growth." [ID:nL3E7J812Y] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

LME stocks vs prices r.reuters.com/hub62s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Metal Prices at 1750 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 395.95 -7.25 -1.80 444.70 -10.96 LME Alum 2338.00 -57.00 -2.38 2470.00 -5.34 LME Cu 8769.00 -201.00 -2.24 9600.00 -8.66 LME Lead 2300.50 -65.50 -2.77 2550.00 -9.78 LME Nickel 21300.00 -650.00 -2.96 24750.00 -13.94 LME Tin 22750.00 -1255.00 -5.23 26900.00 -15.43 LME Zinc 2178.00 -37.00 -1.67 2454.00 -11.25 SHFE Alu 17205.00 -105.00 -0.61 16840.00 2.17 SHFE Cu* 66700.00 -100.00 -0.15 71850.00 -7.17 SHFE Zin 17030.00 55.00 +0.32 19475.00 -12.55 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London; editing by Anthony Barker)