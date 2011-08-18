LONDON Aug 18 Copper extended falls on Thursday as the dollar rose after data showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region plummeted in August.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a session low at $8,757.25 a tonne. It was trading at $8,790.25 by 1409 GMT, down from Wednesday's close of $8,970 (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)