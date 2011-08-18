LONDON Aug 18 Tin prices fell more than 5 percent on Thursday, tracking a slide in copper and other base metals as the dollar rose on the back of disappointing U.S. economic data.

London Metals Exchange tin fell to a session low at $22,698 a tonne. By 1537 GMT, it was trading at $22,800, down from a close of $24,005 on Wednesday.

