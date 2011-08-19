(Updates with prices)

* Copper set for third consecutive weeks of falls

* Equities fall, gold at record high as risk aversion takes hold

* Aluminium stocks show influx into Vlissingen

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Aug 19 Copper steadied on Friday, helped by a weak dollar, although growing concerns about a slowdown in the United States and a debt crisis in Europe weighed on sentiment and capped further gains for the metal.

Benchmark copper traded at $8,806 a tonne in official rings, up slightly from Thursday's close of $8,774 a tonne. The metal used in power and construction earlier fell to a low of $8,700, its lowest level since August 11.

"Short-term we are negative on base metals and we think that cautiousness is warranted at this point in time," said Arne Lohman Rasmussen, analyst at Danske Bank.

Copper prices have fallen more than 10 percent so far this month, and are on track to post a third consecutive week of falls. It shed more than 2 percent on Thursday.

Investors have grown increasingly uneasy after disappointing data from the United States prompted fears a slowdown in the world's largest economy would hit global growth prospects, compounded by a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Investors dumped assets perceived as risky, such as stocks, in favour of safe-haven gold, which surged to a fresh record high.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies, offering a modest boost to metals prices. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"We know that there are some long positions (in base metals) out there that could easily be squared out especially if we start to see euro/dollar moving lower and we see a risk of that," Rasmussen said.

FUNDAMENTALS INTACT

Supply threats in Latin America are also on investors radar screens. Workers at Chile's Collahuasi, the world's No. 3 copper mine, have threatened a one-day stoppage on Sept. 2 if the company does not hire back workers fired after a previous disruption.

"Setting aside the weak macro environment, copper's fundamentals remain well-supported. Risks of short-term disputes and potential supply outages remain," ANZ said in a note.

In a further boost to copper, inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 7.3 percent from last Friday, raising expectations that destocking in China was under way . Aluminium stocks fell by 5.8 percent.

"China has already taken advantage of the fall in prices since the start of the month and bought copper especially in anticipation of a global supply deficit. This should be reflected in higher imports in the coming months," Commerzbank said in a note.

"Copper imports have already picked up again in the last two months, not least because of attractive arbitrage opportunities between the exchanges in London and Shanghai."

China accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper demand, estimated at around 19 million tonnes this year.

More than 100,000 tonnes of aluminium flowed into London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Vlissingen, latest LME data showed, in another big increase that has inflated stocks in the Dutch port to over 700,000 tonnes

About 70 percent of aluminium stocks are tied up in financing deals, and analysts say these deals are unlikely to be unwound soon given the limited money-making opportunities available to banks facing historically low interest rates.

A typical deal consists of banks buying nearby aluminium from a producer, selling it forward at a profit and striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply for an extended time period.

Aluminium traded at $2,349 a tonne in official rings. It was untraded at the close on Thursday, but bid at $2,338 a tonne.

Tin was untraded in official rings, but bid at rose to $23,200 a tonne. It closed at $22,750 on Thursday when it fell by more than 5 percent.

The latest government crackdown on the Indonesian tin industry will damp some production and support benchmark prices, but the uncertain economic and demand outlook will play a bigger role in the market, analysts said.

Zinc rose to $2,193 a tonne, from $2,178 while lead rose to $2,319.50 from Thursday's close of $2,301. Nickel edged up to $21,500 from $21,300.

Metal Prices at 1209 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 397.65 1.05 +0.26 444.70 -10.58 LME Alum 2345.00 -50.00 -2.09 2470.00 -5.06 LME Cu 8805.00 31.00 +0.35 9600.00 -8.28 LME Lead 2319.00 18.00 +0.78 2550.00 -9.06 LME Nickel 21505.00 205.00 +0.96 24750.00 -13.11 LME Tin 23200.00 450.00 +1.98 26900.00 -13.75 LME Zinc 2190.00 12.00 +0.55 2454.00 -10.76 SHFE Alu 17250.00 45.00 +0.26 16840.00 2.43 SHFE Cu* 66350.00 -350.00 -0.52 71850.00 -7.65 SHFE Zin 16885.00 -145.00 -0.85 19475.00 -13.30 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Alison Birrane)