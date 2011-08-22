* Copper ends cautiously lower on global econ worries

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 22 Copper ended lower on Monday, surrendering earlier gains and failing to match a mostly positive feel in commodities at the start of the week, as global growth concerns continued to cloud near-term demand prospects.

Copper continued to be pushed and pulled by internal and outside market forces. Prices initially climbed on the heels of encouraging Chinese July import figures, but the gains were quickly rolled back as the sluggish U.S. growth fears and Europe's festering debt crisis that has ravaged global financial markets in recent weeks forced European equities back down at one point alongside a jittery Asian session.

"Selling came into the LME ... it coincided with the weaker tone in Europe," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 shed $105, or more than 1 percent, to end at $8,720 per tonne.

In New York, the most-active December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell 2.75 cents to settle at $3.9750 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.9495 to $4.0355 session range.

"The market is still very nervous," said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

"The market players are very uncertain ... everything still seems to be on a shaky footing. Many are waiting on the sidelines and don't want to get in now."

Reflecting the nervousness, late trading volumes in New York slowed to 39,000 lots, down more than 20 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary data from Thomson Reuters.

Still, the losses in copper and other industrial metals seemed to diverge from the broader commodity complex, which saw agricultural markets firm up, U.S. oil futures climbed and gold rallied to a new record near $1,900 an ounce. [COM/WRAP]

Looking ahead, investors will closely watch a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday for reassurance from the Fed that it stands ready to deal with the turmoil engulfing financial markets. [ID:nN1E77H17D]

"After soft German growth and a poor U.S. state manufacturing report last week, the Federal Reserve symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be the pivotal event for commodities," ANZ wrote in a note.

CHINA DEMAND

Amid the worrisome economic clouds that have gathered overhead in recent weeks, there have been some signs of a brighter demand outlook on the horizon.

One sign was the steady rise in the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index .BADI, which was up for a ninth straight session on Monday to its highest in over four months.

Reflecting the run-up in this shipping index, China's imports of refined copper rose 8.8 percent to a six-month high in July on spot shipments booked in May and June. [ID:nL4E7JM0M7]

"The data showed import numbers were better than the month before and it's still a good number," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

But China has warned that the eurozone's debt crisis will hurt the country by sapping demand for exports, the nation's top official newspaper said on Monday. [ID:nL4E7JM00R]

However, it added that Beijing's relatively small holdings of euro assets will limit any damage to foreign exchange reserves.

Investors are also eyeing more possible supply disruption after the labor union at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, threatened to stage a one-day stoppage on Sept. 2. [ID:nN1E77G1NQ]

Aluminum CMAL3, untraded in rings, was bid at $2,336 a tonne, from Friday's close of $2,355.

Provisional data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed the daily average primary aluminum output in July rose to 70,200 tonnes compared with a revised 69,900 in June, and in China it fell to 51,300 from 52,100. [ID:nL5E7JM1AS] Metal Prices at 1832 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 394.55 -3.80 -0.95 444.70 -11.28 LME Alum 2336.00 -19.00 -0.81 2470.00 -5.43 LME Cu 8710.00 -115.00 -1.30 9600.00 -9.27 LME Lead 2260.00 -42.00 -1.82 2550.00 -11.37 LME Nickel 20850.00 -350.00 -1.65 24750.00 -15.76 LME Tin 22825.00 25.00 +0.11 26900.00 -15.15 LME Zinc 2153.00 -40.00 -1.82 2454.00 -12.27 SHFE Alu 17215.00 -35.00 -0.20 16840.00 2.23 SHFE Cu* 65910.00 -440.00 -0.66 71850.00 -8.27 SHFE Zin 16765.00 -120.00 -0.71 19475.00 -13.92 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by James Jukwey and Jim Marshall)