* Copper buoyed by better-than-expected China data

* U.S. new homes sales hit 5-month low

* Global zinc/lead markets in surplus

* Coming up: U.S. July durable goods on Wednesday

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 23 Copper ended with a 1.5-percent gain on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of stability in Chinese factories and broader market strength centered around hopes for further economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

With the exception of nickel futures CMNI3, the base metals complex posted solid gains on Tuesday, with lead futures CMPB3 leading the charge with a 3.2-percent rally.

However, gains in some metals like copper were slightly rolled back later in the day as European debt fears lingered and another downbeat assessment of the U.S. housing market painted a dismal demand outlook. Building accounts for about 50 percent of U.S. copper consumption.

"The main positives are the most recent Chinese data," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered.

"Implied demand for aluminium, copper, nickel, iron ore have been pretty good ... but things are certainly getting slower from a macro perspective in the West."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 rose $130 or 1.5 percent to close at $8,850 per tonne.

In New York, the active December COMEX contract HGZ1 settled up 3.95 cents at $4.0145 per lb, after dealing between $3.9540 and $4.40580.

The day began with HSBC's China Flash PMI showing the country's factory sector may have slowed slightly in August from July as new orders and new export orders eased on languid overseas demand.

But, HSBC said it believes a PMI reading of as low as 48 in China still points to annual growth of 12-13 percent in industrial output and 9 percent expansion in gross domestic product, even if it indicates a contraction in factory activity on the month. [ID:nB9E7H904X]

"We don't see any reason to believe there's going to be a major collapse in industrial demand in China, construction demand in China, manufacturing demand in China," said Howard Simons, strategist at Bianco Research Group in Chicago.

"We are still very much in a risky macro-economic environment, but if you ask me which is a greater threat right now ... the European sovereign debt situation or China trying to tighten credit, I would tell you the European situation because it's much further along."

However, a gauge of European manufacturing and data showing new U.S. single-family home sales plunged to a five-month low underlined a lingering economic soft patch in developed nations and implied still lacklustre demand for the metals. [ID:nN1E77M0IK] [ID:nL5E7JN0JC]

Looking ahead, markets are preparing for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at the central bank's annual retreat in Wyoming on Friday. At last year's speech, he prepared markets for a $600 billion bond-buying program.

Wall Street economists see odds of around one-in-three the U.S. economy will slip back into recession, heightening expectations the Fed will launch another round of unconventional credit easing, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E778212]

HOLDING UP

Some analysts have slightly revised demand growth forecast for copper given the deteriorating global economic outlook but maintain that there will be an upside to prices from current levels. [ID:nL5E7JJ1WJ]

Labour disruptions at some of the world's largest copper mines were also supporting the red metal. [ID:nN1E77G1NQ]

"Copper has held up amazingly well, largely thanks to ongoing hits to production from labour strikes over the past month," Citi said in a note.

"Based on the fact that aluminium has experienced strong demand in recent months and is also much closer to its cost of production than the other base metals, we tend to prefer it."

Aluminium CMAL3 ended at $2,371 a tonne from a last bid of $2,336 at the close on Monday.

In other metals, the global zinc market was in surplus by 223,000 tonnes in the first half of 2011, while the global lead market was in surplus by 100,000 tonnes, latest monthly bulletins from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7JN0V8] [ID:nL5E7JN0Xg] Metal Prices at 1751 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 401.50 4.00 +1.01 444.70 -9.71 LME Alum 2370.00 15.00 +0.64 2470.00 -4.05 LME Cu 8845.00 125.00 +1.43 9600.00 -7.86 LME Lead 2335.00 73.00 +3.23 2550.00 -8.43 LME Nickel 20660.00 -165.00 -0.79 24750.00 -16.53 LME Tin 23300.00 450.00 +1.97 26900.00 -13.38 LME Zinc 2190.00 38.00 +1.77 2454.00 -10.76 SHFE Alu 17290.00 75.00 +0.44 16840.00 2.67 SHFE Cu* 66650.00 740.00 +1.12 71850.00 -7.24 SHFE Zin 16915.00 150.00 +0.89 19475.00 -13.15 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; editing by Alison Birrane and Sofina Mirza-Reid)