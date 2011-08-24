* Copper ends up; U.S. durables offer support

* LME aluminium orders up 20,650 T in Malaysia's Klang

* Markets await Bernanke speech on Friday

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims data Thursday (Rewrites, adds quotes, adds closing prices, adds double byline and dateline, previous LONDON)

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 24 Copper ended higher in light volume on Wednesday, after a surprising jump in U.S. durable goods orders brightened the demand picture which had also been reinforced by expectations that more Federal Reserve economic stimulus may come soon.

Indecision yielded a mixed day across base metal futures. Gains in copper, lead CMPB3 and nickel CMNI3 were offset by losses in aluminium CMAL3, tin CMSN3 and zinc CMZN3.

Gains in copper were capped by a late surge in the dollar, as investors bought the U.S. currency for fear the Fed may not signal any new plans to ease monetary policy further at a meeting this week. [FRX/]

"For the moment, copper is stuck in a range and awaiting more clarity from two things: Chinese demand and the health of the Western world," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago.

"Clearly we are slowing down, but the question is how slow do we go?"

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 eked out a $25 gain to close at $8,875 per tonne.

In New York, the active December COMEX contract HGZ1 edged up 0.20 cent to settle at $4.0165 per lb.

Volumes remained on the light side following the turmoil in financial markets in early August. About 39,600 lots traded in New York -- a 20 percent decline from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary data from Thomson Reuters.

Copper prices are down nearly 9 percent since the start of the month and 13 percent since their mid-February records, at $10,190 and $4.60.

Diego Hernandez, chief executive of the world's top copper miner, Chile's Codelco CODEL.UL, expects copper prices to remain "relatively high" in the medium and long term, although more volatility is likely until year's end. [ID:nN1E77N15I]

Copper prices bounced with an initial pop in equities after data showed new orders for U.S. durable goods surged in July on the back of strong demand for transportation equipment. [ID:nN1E77N096]

"It's a pretty erratic number, but it's still a good number," Future Path's Lesh said.

Copper and aluminium have remained relatively resilient in recent weeks, drawing strength from prospects that rapidly industrialising countries will still need the metal, which is used in building construction, wiring and power cables.

"Some of the strength we are seeing in copper and oil is from the effect that Asia is doing quite well -- we saw the Chinese PMIs pick up slightly early in the week," Rasmussen said.

Nearby copper and aluminium prices were both trading at a premium against third-month contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

"We've had some copper demand out of the Far East this week and last week as well. We've done some warrant business out of Korea. I would think that's going to be shipped to China," said an LME trader.

ESCONDIDA OUTPUT FALLS

Copper output from Chile's Escondida fell 14 percent to 452,408 tonnes in the first half from a year earlier, the mine's operator said, as it grapples with lower ore grades.

The decline in supply was largely expected from Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) and extracts 7 percent of the world's copper, but the drop highlighted supply-side constraints for copper. [ID:nN1E77M21Z]

Reflecting the metal's tighter fundamentals, the latest monthly bulletin from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) showed the global refined copper market was in a deficit of 146,000 tonnes in January to May, compared with a deficit of 162,000 tonnes in the same period last year. [ID:nL5E7JO1SW]

In aluminium, canceled warrants - or new orders for material -- rose by 20,650 tonnes in the Malaysian port of Klang where the lion's share of stocks are now unavailable to market.

Klang has roughly half a percent of total LME stocks, which stand at 4.65 million tonnes. <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>

Aluminium CMAL3 shed $7 to close at $2,364 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1750 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 401.55 0.10 +0.02 444.70 -9.70 LME Alum 2364.00 -7.00 -0.30 2470.00 -4.29 LME Cu 8873.00 23.00 +0.26 9600.00 -7.57 LME Lead 2347.00 13.00 +0.56 2550.00 -7.96 LME Nickel 20825.00 165.00 +0.80 24750.00 -15.86 LME Tin 23200.00 -150.00 -0.64 26900.00 -13.75 LME Zinc 2177.00 -13.00 -0.59 2454.00 -11.29 SHFE Alu 17275.00 -15.00 -0.09 16840.00 2.58 SHFE Cu* 66470.00 -180.00 -0.27 71850.00 -7.49 SHFE Zin 16910.00 -5.00 -0.03 19475.00 -13.17 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London; editing by Marguerita Choy)