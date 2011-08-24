(Adds trader comment, updates with official prices)

* Glencore offers to buy out Australia's no. 2 nickel Minara Resources

* LME aluminium orders of 20,650 tonnes in Malaysia's Klang

* Chile Escondida 1H output down 14 pct on year

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods for July at 1230 GMT

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Aug 24 Copper was little changed within a tight range on Wednesday as uncertainty over prospects for further monetary easing in the United States balanced against a positive outlook for Chinese demand and a softer dollar.

Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,855 a tonne in official rings, little changed from Tuesday when it closed at $8,850 a tonne.

The metal used in power and construction has dropped by nearly 9 percent since the start of the month, and 13 percent since its February 2011 record of $10,190 a tonne.

"It's still a very uncertain outlook for metals in the short term," Arne Rasmussen of Danske Bank said.

"People are looking forwards to the Jackson Hole conference on Friday ... There might be more quantitative easing coming up, and that is putting a lot of pressure on the dollar," he said.

A weaker dollar makes commodities more attractive for holders of other currencies.

Hefty gains in equities had been seen on Tuesday based on hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would announce measures to stimulate the struggling U.S. economy at its meet at Jackson Hole in Wyoming on Friday.

"Some of the strength we are seeing in copper and oil is from the effect that Asia is doing quite well -- we saw the Chinese PMIs pick up slightly early in the week," he added.

There are some signals that Chinese appetite for metals such as copper and aluminium is improving. Nearby copper and aluminium prices are both trading at a premium against third-month contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

"We've had some copper demand out the Far East this week and last week as well. We've done some warrant business out of Korea. I would think that's going to be shipped to China," said an LME trader.

But consumption remains far from robust, and niggling worries that China won't plug the gap left by struggling Western economies have cast a shadow over the near term price outlook for many metals.

Also souring risk appetite in Europe was a spate of weak economic data on Wednesday.

Euro zone industrial new orders unexpectedly fell in June while German business sentiment dropped more than expected in August.

"With expectations of Jackson Hole receding, the very weak IFO could make this a strong risk off day," analyst David Thurtell of Citi said.

At 1230 GMT U.S. durable goods data for July are due. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 2.0 percent in July versus a 1.9 percent fall in June.

ESCONDIDA DROPS

Output from the world's largest mine, Chile's Escondida, fell 14 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 452,408 tonnes, the mine's operator said on Tuesday, as it grapples with lower ore grades.

Falling supply was largely expected from Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton and extracts 7 percent of the world's copper, but the drop highlighted ongoing supply-side constraints for copper. [ID:nN1E77M21Z ]

In aluminium , cancelled warrants - or new orders for material -- rose by 20,650 tonnes in the Malaysian port of Klang where the lion's share of stocks are now unavailable to market.

Klang has roughly half a percent of total LME stocks, which stand at 4.65 million tonnes. <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD >

"We expect aluminum prices to find good buying support around current levels," Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

"We also think that the downside should be cushioned as our valuation model suggests that LME prices are trading close to fair value estimate of about $2,400."

Aluminium was untraded in rings but quoted at $2,359/2,360 a tonne, down from $2,371 on Tuesday's close.

Tin was at $23,300 in rings from $23,350 while zinc , used in galvanizing was at $2,180 from $2,190.

Battery material lead was at $2,342 from $2,334 and nickel was at $20,825 from $20,660.

Global commodities trader Glencore International has offered about A$268 million ($281 million) to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australia's no. 2 nickel Minara Resources. Minara is targeting production of between 33,000 and 37,000 tonnes of nickel in 2011. Metal Prices at 1204 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 399.70 0.10 +0.03 334.65 19.44 LME Alum 2359.00 -12.00 -0.51 2230.00 5.78 LME Cu 8854.00 4.00 +0.05 7375.00 20.05 LME Lead 2341.00 7.00 +0.30 2432.00 -3.74 LME Nickel 20925.00 265.00 +1.28 18525.00 12.96 LME Tin 23250.00 -100.00 -0.43 16950.00 37.17 LME Zinc 2178.00 -12.00 -0.55 2560.00 -14.92 SHFE Alu 17275.00 -15.00 -0.09 17160.00 0.67 SHFE Cu* 66470.00 -180.00 -0.27 59900.00 10.97 SHFE Zin 16910.00 -5.00 -0.03 21195.00 -20.22 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Jane Baird)