* Copper up 1 pct on S. American supply threats

* U.S. Aug consumer confidence lowest in more than 2 yrs

* Coming Up: U.S. regional manufacturing data on Wednesday (Recasts, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New York closing copper price and analyst comment)

By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 30 Copper ended with a one-percent gain on Tuesday, as a sharp drop-off in Chilean output in July and a prospective strike at a major Indonesian mine placed further strain on an already-tight supply/demand balance.

Gains registered across the wider base complex, with lead futures CMPB3 leading the charge with a 3-percent surge. Zinc CMZN3 shot up 1.7 percent and nickel CMNI3 and aluminium CMAL3 were each up 2 percent.

The rallies bucked a wave of risk aversion in the broader market, where concerns over Greece's debt problems sparked renewed losses in the euro and crumbling consumer confidence in the United States capped earlier gains on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]

"The (copper) market has consistently been able to shrug off any bad news as of late," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 firmed $85 or about 1 percent to finish at $9,160 per tonne, easing back from an earlier-session peak at $9,225, its priciest since Aug. 5.

Prices of the red metal shot up after a report showed production from Chile, which provides around a third of the world's copper, produced 373,498 tonnes in July, down 18 percent from the same month last year, and down more than 50,000 tonnes from June. [ID:nSGO002287]

"When people talk about metals being affected by supply side constraints, what they really mean is copper. I would argue that is the main explanation of why the copper price has been so much stronger than the other metals, over not just the short term but over the last five years," analyst Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas said.

A market deficit of 343,150 tonnes is expected this year, according to median Reuters poll of 24 analysts. COMMODITYPOLL16

Supply threats were also in focus as workers at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg mine in Indonesia plan to stage a strike in coming days after talks with the company failed to resolve a pay dispute. [ID:nL4E7JQ1JY]

Traders said that the Chilean supply kink had in part been priced in, and copper's gains reflected new shorts forced to cover.

U.S. money managers showed some signs of doubt in the copper market, switching to a net short position in COMEX copper in the industrial metal for the first time since October 2009, data showed on Friday. [ID:nN1E77P1OL]

"This week, metal prices are likely to be driven essentially by macro indicators: especially the ISM index and the labour market report in the U.S. and the purchasing managers' index in China," Commerzbank said in a note.

China's official PMI, due on Thursday, is likely to have picked up a touch in August from a 28-month low in July, signaling some stabilization in the vast manufacturing sector helped by solid domestic demand. [ID:nL4E7JT0FL]

FUNDING CUTS

August's commodity sell-off, that saw copper tumble more than 12 percent, coincided with an increase in Spanish and Italian bond yields which undermined confidence in European bank balance sheets and pressured liquidity, causing liquidation across asset classes, said Credit Suisse Private Banking in a note.

"Once funding pressures abate ... commodity prices could rebound despite lower economic growth ... We would highlight momentum-based strategies as particularly attractive," it said.

Lead CMPB3 climbed $73 to end at $2,558 a tonne, supported by technical buying after pushing through resistance at the 100- and 200-day moving averages.

move COMEX Cu 414.90 3.95 +0.96 444.70 -6.70 LME Alum 2424.00 46.00 +1.93 2470.00 -1.86 LME Cu 9160.00 85.00 +0.94 9600.00 -4.58 LME Lead 2558.00 73.00 +2.94 2550.00 0.31 LME Nickel 21905.00 455.00 +2.12 24750.00 -11.49 LME Tin 24005.00 200.00 +0.84 26900.00 -10.76 LME Zinc 2284.50 38.50 +1.71 2454.00 -6.91 SHFE Alu 17445.00 75.00 +0.43 16840.00 3.59 SHFE Cu* 68250.00 640.00 +0.95 71850.00 -5.01 SHFE Zin 17315.00 190.00 +1.11 19475.00 -11.09 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; editing by Alison Birrane and Sofina Mirza-Reid)