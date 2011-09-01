* China export orders drop in August

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 1 Copper closed lower for the first time in seven days on Thursday as a drop in new export orders in China and weakened manufacturing activity in Europe deepened concerns over global demand prospects.

Demand concerns pressured other industrial metals on the first day of September. Aluminium CMAL3 and tin CMSN3 futures snapped four-day rallies, zinc CMZN3 lost more than 2 percent of its value and nickel CMNI3 shed about 2 percent.

China's official purchasing managers' indices showed steadier growth in the country's vast manufacturing sector, but traders saw signs of trouble for future export growth. [ID:nL4E7K102O]

"The overall manufacturing was better than some had expected, but the market chose to look at the export side," said Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $127 or 1.3 percent to close at $9,148 a tonne -- its largest one-day loss in two weeks.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell 4.40 cents or 1 percent to settle at $4.1605 per lb.

Steve Platt, futures analyst with Archer Financial Services in Chicago, said the COMEX market was at a critical juncture after yesterday's failure to break out above technical resistance.

(Graphic: link.reuters.com/hyp53s )

"It looks like it's struggling once again," he said.

Factory activity worldwide stalled last month as new orders tumbled. European activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, heightening fears about the health of the global economy. [ID:nL5E7K10N] [ID:nL9E7HO0AF]

"The EU manufacturing data has been worse than expected and now people are waiting for the nonfarm payrolls data tomorrow to see what the Fed does," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov. "Everybody is hoping for a third round or quantitative easing."

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased 75,000 in August, according to a Reuters survey, slowing from July's 117,000 rise. [ID:nN1E77S1IS]

U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew in August and fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless aid last week, defying a slump in confidence that threatened to push the economy back into recession. [ID:nN1E7800A8]

The medium-term outlook for copper remains positive, especially after a strike at Chile's copper mine Escondida caused production cuts, which will exacerbate the supply deficit this year. Slack short term demand from China was weighing on prices, Kryuchenkov added.

China Premier Wen Jiabao signaled on Thursday that controlling inflation would remain a priority in the coming months even as the world economy wobbles, raising expectations Beijing will keep monetary policy tight. [ID:nL4E7K1039]

Inflation in China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper demand, ran at 6.5 percent in July, far exceeding the government's full-year target of 4 percent.

TIGHT SUPPLIES

Tight supplies prevented further falls in copper prices. Earlier this week data showed that output in Chile -- the world's No. 1 copper producer -- registered an 18 percent year-on-year drop in July. [ID:nN1E77T0BQ]

"I think the trend is still slowly upwards but pretty volatile within that. We see there will be modest demand growth and continued supply tightness, which will keep things on a slow upward trajectory," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said.

Copper prices registered a 5.6 percent drop in August -- their biggest monthly drop since June 2010 -- reflecting underlying caution about the pace of global growth following a string of disappointing economic data from the United States. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

