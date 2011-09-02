* Strikes, declining ore grades to worsen copper deficit

* U.S. non-farm payrolls for August disappoint

* U.S. markets closed for Labor Day on Monday (Updates with U.S. closing prices, adds quotes, changes byline and adds dateline)

By Rene Pastor and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 2 Copper fell on Friday after poor U.S. jobs data for August fuelled concerns about the health of the world's top economy while the threat of kinks in a constrained supply pipeline provided a floor for prices.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 closed at $9,076 a tonne, down 0.8 percent from a close at $9,148 per tonne on Thursday.

It earlier reached its lowest in four sessions at $9,018 a tonne and remains more than 10 percent below record highs from February.

In New York, the key December COMEX copper contract HGZ1 fell 3.60 cents or 0.87 percent to conclude at $4.1245 a lb.

"The report is clearly bad news for industrial commodities," said Bill O'Neill, the main partner of Logic Advisors in New Jersey, said.

"People were expecting a bad number -- but maybe not quite so bad a figure -- so you had this knee-jerk sell-off," analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank said.

"It continues to paint a pretty ugly picture in terms of some of the U.S. economic health, and follows on from poor European data yesterday. It's not a fantastic backdrop for base metals," he added.

O'Neill said the only saving grace for copper would be demand for the red metal from leading consumer China.

"We still see a fairly decent pattern of demand out of Asia," he said.

U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August as sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S. businesses from hiring, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to aid the economy.

Non-farm payrolls were unchanged, the Labor Department said on Friday, the weakest reading since September. Non-farm employment for June and July was revised to show 58,000 fewer jobs. [ID:nOAT004865]

Traders said with an increasingly uncertain U.S. economic outlook, added to sovereign debt issues in Europe, copper consumers were sidelined with little incentive to buy.

Earlier, data released on Thursday showed that U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew in August and fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless aid last week, which tempered recession fears. [ID:nN1E7800A8]

The poor U.S. jobs reports raises the chance the U.S. Federal Reserve may embrace further easing measures, but this is expected to give only a brief lift to metals prices, if at all, analysts said.

"We think that another liquidity boost could only give a short-term boost to the market, while its efficiency in boosting growth is very doubtful and the Fed is well aware of this," said VTB is a research note.

Ahead of a long weekend in the U.S. on Monday, Westgate added that prices could see a short term boost if shorts were forced to cover.

Last week, U.S. data for COMEX COPPER showed that the copper market switched to a net short position for the first time since October 2009. [ID:nN1E77P1OL]

FORCE MAJEURE OVER

Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, said on Friday it had lifted force majeure declared on concentrate shipments late last month amid a two-week strike. [ID:nN1E78108E]

With mine output pressured by declining ore grades, a lack of new major developments, and industrial action -- the risk of bottlenecks has been a key pillar of support for copper.

"Copper is getting tighter and tighter due to supply problems," analyst Daniel Briesemann of Commerzbank said. "Not only strikes but also lower ore grades are cutting production, especially in Chile and Peru."

Peru accounts for roughly five percent of global copper supply but it is the fastest growing producer and growing resource nationalism there could add to copper output costs.

Peru's new leftist government plans to send a closely watched proposal to increase mining royalties to Congress in the next two weeks. [ID:nN1E780220]

Although this is unlikely to have an impact in the short term, in the long term this should be supportive for prices as mining royalties may discourage development of new mining projects in the Latin American country.

Aluminium CMAL3 closed at $2,436 from $2,455.

Tin CMSN3 ended at $24,250, little changed from $24,245 while zinc CMZN3, used to galvanize steel finished at $2,195 from $2,239 at Thursday's close.

Battery material lead CMPB3 shed 3.5 percent to $2,460 from $2,550 as LME stocks continued to rise, raising questions over demand, <0#MPBSTX-LOC. Meanwhile, nickel CMNI3 finished at $21,500 from $21,750. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Metals database here

For a graphic on metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n

LME stocks vs prices r.reuters.com/hub62s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Metal Prices at 1743 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 412.15 -3.90 -0.94 444.70 -7.32 LME Alum 2435.00 -20.00 -0.81 2470.00 -1.42 LME Cu 9075.00 -73.00 -0.80 9600.00 -5.47 LME Lead 2460.00 -90.00 -3.53 2550.00 -3.53 LME Nicke 21480.00 -270.00 -1.24 24750.00 -13.21 LME Tin 24200.00 -45.00 -0.19 26900.00 -10.04 LME Zinc 2195.00 -44.00 -1.97 2454.00 -10.55 SHFE Alu 17435.00 -30.00 -0.17 16840.00 3.53 SHFE Cu* 67830.00 -360.00 -0.53 71850.00 -5.59 SHFE Zin 17065.00 -140.00 -0.81 19475.00 -12.37 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by James Jukwey and Sofina Mirza-Reid)