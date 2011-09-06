* Chinese bargain hunters surface after copper price falls

* Freeport's Grasberg copper mine workers set one-month strike date (Releads, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Sept 6 Copper slipped on Tuesday as the dollar rose against other major currencies and investors fretted about demand from the United States and Europe, but expectations of stronger demand from top consumer China and supply disrutions helped support prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,933 a tonne from Monday's close of $8,960 a tonne. Earlier on Tuesday the metal used widely in power and construction hit a trough of $8,870 a tonne, the lowest in 10 days. Prices remain more than 10 percent from record highs of $10,190 touched in February.

Investors seeking safety from the financial turmoil that has gripped markets for some weeks now piled into U.S. Treasury bonds and the dollar, which when it rises makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

A pick-up in volumes on the LME and a price differential between London and Shanghai markets moving in favour of imports, suggested that some Chinese consumers see value in copper at current levels.

"The Chinese physical market is there, but they are waiting ... They've seen the ongoing consumption weaknesses taking place in Europe and the U.S., and they're waiting for prices to come back to them," said Steve Hardcastle, head of metals trading at Sucden Financial.

Renewed worries about the euro zone's ability to solve its debt problems, while bond yields climb, signal sovereign debt concerns will be a main driver across markets this week, FastMarkets said.

"The base metals continue to retreat as they give back some of the ground gained in late August -- however they are all well above the lows from early August and therefore the pull back could still be seen in terms of consolidation," it said in a research note.

Global stock markets fell on Tuesday on fears of a U.S. recession and a worsening in the European debt crisis, while the Swiss franc sagged against the euro after Switzerland's central bank sought to slow the safe-haven stampede into its currency.

A speech by President Barack Obama on Thursday will be closely watched for signs pointing to easier monetary policy.

TOOLS DOWN

But the prospect of more industrial action at some of the world's biggest copper mines could further stress an already tight supply pipeline, and support metal prices.

"The copper story is being supported by supply-side developments, that's clearly what the market is focusing on to offset the economic and financial concerns," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said.

"A strike here, a strike there, a strike everywhere, there do seem to have been quite a lot of them."

Workers at the third-biggest copper mine, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Grasberg in Indonesia, are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise.

Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper mine Cerro Verde will launch a 48-hour strike on Sept. 7 for higher pay.

"This highlights the vulnerability of mine supply, which on top is struggling to keep up due to falling ore grades," said Credit Suisse Private Banking in a note.

"Thus, tightening pressures are unlikely to disappear any time soon but to account for the uncertain economic environment, we think it is advisable to protect existing long positions."

Zinc , used in galvanizing ended at $2,190 a tonne from $2,172 at Monday's close.

"One point of note is the falling zinc inventories, both LME and SHFE, which imply decent long product demand in China on one hand and likely realignment of LME inventory with trader books on the other," said JP Morgan in a note.

"Falling zinc stocks globally are thus only half bullish as usual but there is value in zinc towards the $2,100 area."

The Glencore International-controlled Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso will start shipments of concentrate in mid-2012 after years of delays, building to an annual rate of 90,000 tonnes contained metal, joint venture partner Blackthorn Resources said on Tuesday.

Lead closed at $2,388 from a last bid of $2,430 and aluminium at $ 2,380 from $2,387.50. Nickel ended at $20,675 from $20,890.

Tin closed at $23,875, down from $23,950. Reflecting new orders for LME stock, tin cancelled warrants have climbed to 11 percent of total LME tin inventories, LME data showed. <0#MSNSTX-LOC> Metal Prices at 1604 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 404.35 -7.00 -1.70 444.70 -9.07 LME Alum 2380.00 -7.50 -0.31 2470.00 -3.64 LME Cu 8933.00 -27.00 -0.30 9600.00 -6.95 LME Lead 2384.00 -76.00 -3.09 2550.00 -6.51 LME Nickel 20670.00 -220.00 -1.05 24750.00 -16.48 LME Tin 23800.00 -150.00 -0.63 26900.00 -11.52 LME Zinc 2187.00 15.00 +0.69 2454.00 -10.88 SHFE Alu 17295.00 -50.00 -0.29 16840.00 2.70 SHFE Cu* 67000.00 -100.00 -0.15 71850.00 -6.75 SHFE Zin 16855.00 -90.00 -0.53 19475.00 -13.45 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas, Pratima Desai and Harpreet Bhal; editing by Keiron Henderson)