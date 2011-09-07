* Copper market watches stocks for price clues

* Uncertainty may drag on for extended period

* Coming up: Fed's summary of economic conditions at 1800 GMT

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Sept 7 Copper prices rose on Wednesday as looming labour disputes at mines threatened supplies and the dollar slipped, but nervousness about demand from top consumers China and the United States curbed gains.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $9,012 a tonne at 0918 GMT from $8,933 a tonne at the close on Tuesday. The metal used widely in the power and construction industries has so far on Wednesday traded in a $9,043 and $8,968 a tonne range.

"Copper is supported by the strikes in Indonesia and Peru, but that underlines the fundamentals for the future," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

"More immediately there is a lot of concern about global demand, particularly from China ... We need to see significant draws in LME inventories."

China accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper demand estimated this year at around 19 million tonnes. The United States accounts for about 10 percent of global consumption.

A lower U.S. currency makes commodities priced in dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesia mine workers are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Workers at Peru's third-biggest copper mine, Cerro Verde, are due to launch a 48-hour strike on Wednesday for higher pay.

FEW SIGNS OF PICK-UP

Stocks of copper in LME approved warehouses stand at 465,250 tonnes, little changed in recent months. Cancelled warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- at a mere 1.26 percent of total stocks also show few signs of a pick up in demand.

"Copper inventories rose in the early part of the year, till about May, since then there hasn't been much change. I think prices are still too high for the Chinese," a copper trader said. "They are waiting to see what happens."

Eyes are also on the LME options market where there are a large number of outstanding contracts to buy (calls) and sell (puts) copper at $9,000 a tonne. An election to exercise options needs to be made Wednesday morning.

"There isn't much difference between the number of puts and calls, it's probably an indication of how much uncertainty there is," the trader said.

Alongside equities and bonds, metal markets are watching the euro zone debt crisis and looking for clues to the health of the U.S. economy, the world's largest, and growth prospects in China.

"Uncertainty is likely to remain high and the slowdown in the economy may drag on for an extended period," Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

Three-month aluminium was trading at $2,383 a tonne from $2,380 a tonne on Tuesday, zinc at $2,204 from $2,190, lead at $2,411 from $2,388.

Tin was trading at $24,000 from $23,875 and nickel at $21,125 a tonne from $20,675.

Metal Prices at 0909 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 408.00 3.50 +0.87 444.70 -8.25 LME Alum 2380.00 0.00 +0.00 2470.00 -3.64 LME Cu 8933.00 0.00 +0.00 9600.00 -6.95 LME Lead 2384.00 -4.00 -0.17 2550.00 -6.51 LME Nickel 20670.00 -5.00 -0.02 24750.00 -16.48 LME Tin 23800.00 -75.00 -0.31 26900.00 -11.52 LME Zinc 2187.00 -3.00 -0.14 2454.00 -10.88 SHFE Alu 17425.00 130.00 +0.75 16840.00 3.47 SHFE Cu* 67800.00 800.00 +1.19 71850.00 -5.64 SHFE Zin 17145.00 290.00 +1.72 19475.00 -11.96 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alison Birrane)