* Copper jumps amid supply threats

* Workers at Freeport's Cerro Verde mine begin strike

* Uncertainty about global growth drags on

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims on Thursday

By Chris Kelly and Pratima Desai

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 7 Copper closed nearly 2-percent higher on Wednesday to snap a four-day losing streak, lifted by higher global equity markets and festering labour disputes at some high-level mines.

Copper's rise triggered gains across the broader base metals complex as confidence seeped back into global markets and allowed investors to focus on constructive fundamental backdrops.

"In terms of copper, you still have a very supportive story on the supply side," said Nicholas Snowdon, analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.

"There are a series of labor disputes at mines in both Indonesia and Peru and that follows the phase of disruptions we have seen in Chile over the past month or two. Commodities with strong fundamentals do offer upside."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 was untraded in official rings, but bid at $9,092 a tonne versus $8,933 a tonne at the close on Tuesday.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed 7.60 cents or 1.9 percent to settle at $4.1320 per lb, near the upper end of the session's range of $4.0605 to $4.1390.

Traders noted the commencement of a two-day strike by workers in Peru's third-biggest copper mine Cerro Verde. [ID:nN1E7860AT]. The mine's owner, Freeport-McMoran ( FCX.N ), said it does not anticipate "a material impact on production". [ID:nN1E7860WY]

Adding to supply-side worries, Freeport's Indonesia mine workers are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise. [ID:nL3E7K60NB]

The world stock markets advanced from two-week lows after a court ruling supported the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone. [MKTS/GLOB]

Copper's relationship with the S&P 500 Index .SPX is at its strongest in 9 months.

Still, copper's price rally lacked conviction as late trading volume in New York dropped to about 27,000 lots, or nearly half of the 30-day average, according to preliminary data from Thomson Reuters.

"Things will remain pretty choppy and prices are likely to trade sideways over the next few weeks due to the fact that the European banking crisis is showing no real signs of going away and global PMI (purchasing managers index) numbers are still going south," said Daniel Smith, head of metals research at Standard Chartered.

FEW SIGNS OF PICK-UP

Stocks of copper in LME approved warehouses stand at 465,250 tonnes, little changed in recent months. Canceled warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- were at a mere 1.26 percent of total stocks and show few signs of a pick up in demand.

"Copper inventories rose in the early part of the year, till about May, since then there hasn't been much change. I think prices are still too high for the Chinese," a copper trader said. "They are waiting to see what happens."

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 ended at $2,404 from $2,380 a tonne on Tuesday, zinc CMZN3 closed up $24 at $2,240 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose $27 to $2,415 and tin CMSN3 shot up by $500 to end at 24,375 a tonne. Nickel CMNI3 rallied $1,100 to finish at $21,775 a tonne. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Global stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n

LME stocks vs prices r.reuters.com/hub62s

For Reuters technical analysis [TECH/C] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Metal Prices at 1813 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 413.25 7.65 +1.89 444.70 -7.07 LME Alum 2403.00 23.00 +0.97 2470.00 -2.71 LME Cu 9092.00 159.00 +1.78 9600.00 -5.29 LME Lead 2415.00 27.00 +1.13 2550.00 -5.29 LME Nickel 21770.00 1095.00 +5.30 24750.00 -12.04 LME Tin 24375.00 500.00 +2.09 26900.00 -9.39 LME Zinc 2239.00 49.00 +2.24 2454.00 -8.76 SHFE Alu 17425.00 130.00 +0.75 16840.00 3.47 SHFE Cu* 67800.00 800.00 +1.19 71850.00 -5.64 SHFE Zin 17145.00 290.00 +1.72 19475.00 -11.96 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London; editing by Alison Birrane and Bob Burgdorfer)