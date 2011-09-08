* Copper sheds gains late after Bernanke speech

* Slower Western World growth prospects linger

* Indonesia may impose mineral ore export tax

* Coming up: Obama speech on jobs; 2300 GMT

(Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 8 Copper ended higher in choppy trade on Thursday as tight supplies underpinned values and a better performance on U.S. trade buoyed third-quarter growth prospects in the world's largest economy.

However, gains were rolled back in after-hours trading following a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who failed to detail any possible steps from the central bank to boost the sputtering economy.

At the Economic Club of Minnesota Bernanke said the central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and lower unemployment but offered no details of steps monetary policymakers might take. [ID:nW1E7IR02M]

"Copper prices are feeling a bit cramped here, not getting any further ideas of stimulus coming from the Fed. With Bernanke staying on message, it does not give copper much impetus to go up," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 closed at $9,115 from a last bid $9,092 per tonne on Wednesday. After Bernanke's comments, it dipped back down toward the $9,100 level in after-hours trade.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 rose 1.15 cents to settle at $4.1435 per lb, after dealing between $4.0865 and $4.1595. After the close, prices dipped into negative territory before holding near the $4.13 level.

The day began with softer-than-expected U.S. data showing new jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, which pulled industrial metals and equities lower. President Barack Obama later on Thursday is due to lay out a major jobs package. [ID:nN1E7870A9]

"It's following the stock market ... there has been a very close correlation between the two for weeks now," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist with National Securities Corp. in New York.

Prices managed to overcome initial losses after another report showed a much narrower trade deficit for July. The trade data lessened the blow of the weekly jobless claims figure by offering some hope for growth in the third quarter.

"The narrowing of the trade deficit should revise GDP a little bit," National Securities Corp's Selkin said.

A two-day pay strike by workers at Peru's third-biggest copper mine Cerro Verde increased worries about supply constraints. [ID:nN1E7860AT][ID:nN1E7860WY]

Adding to supply-side worries, Freeport's Indonesia mine workers are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 unless the company meets pay demands. [ID:nL3E7K60NB] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a graphic on LME stocks: r.reuters.com/hub62s Reuters metal production data base: here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

NICKEL SUPPLY

Indonesia's industry ministry said the country may impose a tax or quota on mineral ore exports ahead of a planned regulation to ban all exports of raw minerals by 2014. This will squeeze supplies of metals, including nickel, and support prices. [ID:nL3E7K72BI], said Credit Suisse analyst Stefan Graber.

"Nickel demand has actually surprised on the upside and (stainless) steel production has been more resilient than expected. We are now at a price level where nickel pig iron producers are less competitive," he said.

Also pointing to improved demand for the metal, inventories of nickel in LME-approved warehouses fell to their lowest since February 2009 at 99,180 tonnes, compared with a record high at more than 166,000 tonnes hit in Feb 2010.

Nickel CMNI3 rose $275 to close at $21,050 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1802 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 413.30 0.10 +0.02 444.70 -7.06 LME Alum 2420.00 16.00 +0.67 2470.00 -2.02 LME Cu 9114.50 181.50 +2.03 9600.00 -5.06 LME Lead 2490.00 75.00 +3.11 2550.00 -2.35 LME Nickel 22075.00 300.00 +1.38 24750.00 -10.81 LME Tin 24475.00 100.00 +0.41 26900.00 -9.01 LME Zinc 2250.00 10.00 +0.45 2454.00 -8.31 SHFE Alu 17435.00 10.00 +0.06 16840.00 3.53 SHFE Cu* 67720.00 -80.00 -0.12 71850.00 -5.75 SHFE Zin 17070.00 -75.00 -0.44 19475.00 -12.35 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London; editing by Keiron Henderson and Bob Burgdorfer)