* Copper ends up; capped by Western world demand outlook

* Chile expects copper price to average $4.17/lb in 2011

* RUSAL sees end-2011 aluminum price at $2,500-$2,600

* Coming up: U.S. inflation, retail sales data Wednesday (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphics and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 13 Copper eked out a modest gain by the close on Tuesday, underpinned by weakness in the dollar but limited in its upside mobility by Europe's festering debt crisis and its negative implications for Western world demand prospects.

It was only the third positive close for the economically sensitive industrial metal so far this month as uncertainties surrounding a Greek default and worries about French banks' exposure to debt dented the near-term demand outlook, particularly from Europe and the United States.

"The key market is China, and if we have slower growth in the developed world, that is not good news for China's exports. Metal prices could fall back because of the deteriorating outlook for the developed world," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 rose $25.50 to end at $8,780 a tonne.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 settled up 0.45 cent at $3.97 per lb, an area of support that has held in previous downturns, analysts said.

"It seems like there has been pretty good support around $4 (per lb) this year," said Evan Smith, co-manager of the U.S. Global Investors Global Resources Fund (PSPFX), a natural resources fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management.

"Even back in May, when things started to unravel as far as global growth expectations and sovereign debt problems, it has held near $4."

Adding to uncertainty about the outlook for copper demand, top world copper producer Codelco [CODEL.UL] said some clients have indicated an interest in reducing deliveries. [ID:nSAG003040]

"Clearly this (announcement) is reflective of the weakness in the G3 economies. The situation in Europe is definitely a concern. There has been quite substantial tightening of monetary policy in Europe and that has the scope to damage demand across the base metals spectrum," said Nic Brown, an analyst at Natixis.

With Western world demand prospects looking a bit dimmer, there have been some signs of life emanating from the supply side.

Global copper mine output from some of the world's top producers gathered steam last quarter, with a number of projects which were put in motion five years ago amid copper's first big rally now reaching fruition. [ID:nS1E78C10W]

"While these incremental increases are helping to bridge the gap between supply and demand, more output needs to be brought on stream before growth in supply exceeds that of demand," said Catherine Virga, senior base metals analyst with CPM Group in New York.

The world's top copper producer, Chile's state-owned Codelco [CODEL.UL], produced 818,000 tonnes of the metal in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from the same period in 2010. Including the company's 49 percent stake in El Abra mine, first-half output grew to 844,000 tonnes. [ID:nS1E78C0IJ]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on company output: r.reuters.com/hug73s

Graphic on qtrly output: r.reuters.com/gug73s

FACTBOX on output specifics: [ID:nS1E78C100]

For graphic on Chile mines: r.reuters.com/gyz52s

For Codelco output graphic: r.reuters.com/cab62s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Chile, the world's top copper producer, expects copper prices to average $4.17 per lb in 2011, before easing to $4.04 next year, its commission Cochilco said. It projected a deficit of around 560,000 tonnes in 2011 against a 90,000 shortfall in 2010. [ID:nS1E78C0QU]

ALUMINUM SUPPORT

Aluminum CMAL3 was untraded at the close, but bid at $2,369 a tonne from Monday's close of $2,372.

The premiums for primary aluminum shipments to Japan in the October-to-December quarter have mostly been set at $118 per tonne, industry sources directly involved in talks said on Tuesday, marking the first decline in three quarters. [ID:nL3E7KD1UP]

Russia's RUSAL ( 0486.HK ), the world's largest aluminum producer, expects China to become a net importer of the industrial metal in "some quarters" of 2012, a senior RUSAL official said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

It also sees aluminum prices reaching $2,500-$2,600 by the end of the year, thanks to Chinese demand and barring any significant economic shocks. Earlier this month, RUSAL said such price levels would not be seen until next year. [ID:nL5E7KD0A4] [ID:nL5E7K813T] Metal Prices at 1738 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 398.05 1.50 +0.38 444.70 -10.49 LME Alum 2369.00 -3.00 -0.13 2470.00 -4.09 LME Cu 8770.00 15.50 +0.18 9600.00 -8.65 LME Lead 2388.00 -35.00 -1.44 2550.00 -6.35 LME Nickel 21295.00 -305.00 -1.41 24750.00 -13.96 LME Tin 23625.00 175.00 +0.75 26900.00 -12.17 LME Zinc 2192.00 -22.00 -0.99 2454.00 -10.68 SHFE Alu 17390.00 -95.00 -0.54 16840.00 3.27 SHFE Cu* 66310.00 -1310.00 -1.94 71850.00 -7.71 SHFE Zin 16945.00 -180.00 -1.05 19475.00 -12.99 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; editing by William Hardy and Jim Marshall)