* Copper, industrials up on central bank funding plan

* Output, shipments halted at Freeport copper mine

* Coming up: Shanghai weekly metals inventory data Friday

(Rewrites, adds New York dateline and byline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 Copper closed higher on Thursday, lifted by bullish hopes a funding plan to help European banks would restore confidence in the global economy and boost spending on industrial commodities.

Gains spanned the broader base metals complex, helping most markets to recover from steeper losses on Wednesday, after news that major central banks agreed to provide three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB] [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]

"We have a risk on afternoon, let's see how long that risk on period lasts for," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said. "What we need to see is some constructive, bold decisions being taken over the next few days to turn what is a short-covering rally into sucking in some fresh buying."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 rose $76 to end at $8,711 a tonne.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed 5.90 cents, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $3.9570 per lb, after dealing between $3.8940 and $3.98.

"I would describe today's move as more of a bounce than an indication that we are ready to start going significantly above $4," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Copper is down about 15 percent from record highs hit in February of $10,190 a tonne at the LME and $4.65 per lb in New York. Calls to revisit records this year are receding due to an increasingly uncertain economic climate.

Data from the United States only added to the pessimistic atmosphere.

New claims for U.S. jobless aid unexpectedly rose last week to their highest since June. Also, a gauge of New York State manufacturing contracted in September. The weaker-than-expected stream of data backed the view the Federal Reserve could take new action to boost growth. [ID:nS1E78E0EM]

One lone bright spot was a 0.2 percent gain in industrial production last month. [ID:nS1E78E0EQ]

"There is little doubt in our mind that the edge has been taken off physical demand for the base metals during Q3," Standard Bank said in a note. "Our expectations for Q4 are also now starting to look ambitious given the flow of disappointing data. Against this backdrop prices are facing mounting pressure."

Despite the disappointing U.S. data, world stocks pushed higher for a third straight day and the euro jumped against the dollar -- two supportive influences behind the generally positive tone in the base metals complex. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]

"The industrial commodities for the moment seem to be trading more on what is going on with the outside events as opposed to their own internal supply/demand fundamentals," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said.

OUTPUT PARALYSED

Copper supplies remain tight and are eroding due to declining ore grades, long lead times before new projects are ramped up and increasing incidences of industrial action as workers seek higher rewards from the copper price bonanza.

Production and shipments ground to a halt at Freeport McMoran's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia after thousands of workers began a month-long strike on Thursday, paralysing shipments of concentrates and stoking fears of a global shortage. [ID:nL3E7KF096]

"Supply disruptions are likely to increase tightness in a market facing significant shortages in the coming year or more," Australian and New Zealand Bank Group said in a note.

"Some commentators are looking for a slide toward $7,000 in the near term before recovering. We think such a dramatic downside move is unlikely.

"Appetite from merchants and Chinese consumers is likely to limit the downside to around $8,300-$8,400 and as the market begins to feel the impact of these disruptions, prices should move higher again."

In Peru, Cerro Verde, which produces around 2 percent of the world's mined copper, expects to submit an environmental impact study for its $3.5 billion proposed expansion project by year's end, the mine's head of operations told Reuters. [ID:nS1E78E0P8] Metal Prices at 1745 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 395.95 6.15 +1.58 444.70 -10.96 LME Alum 2374.00 14.00 +0.59 2470.00 -3.89 LME Cu 8711.00 76.00 +0.88 9600.00 -9.26 LME Lead 2385.00 42.00 +1.79 2550.00 -6.47 LME Nicke 21750.00 375.00 +1.75 24750.00 -12.12 LME Tin 23595.00 -55.00 -0.23 26900.00 -12.29 LME Zinc 2189.50 28.50 +1.32 2454.00 -10.78 SHFE Alu 17215.00 30.00 +0.17 16840.00 2.23 SHFE Cu* 65020.00 100.00 +0.15 71850.00 -9.51 SHFE Zin 16835.00 55.00 +0.33 19475.00 -13.56 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by James Jukwey and Bob Burgdorfer)