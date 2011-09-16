* Copper down on the week as macro economic woes mount

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 16 Copper ended down on Friday, shedding early gains to post its second straight weekly loss as the dollar strengthened and worries about Europe's debt crisis had investors fretting about the global economy and the deand outlook for industrial metals.

Aluminium futures CMAL3 managed to eke out a $6 gain by the close, but the rest of the base complex also slipped as demand prospects dimmed.

Investors remained cautious a day after top central banks agreed to boost short-term dollar funding for banks in Europe. That news eased fears that Greece's fiscal problems could infect Europe's financial system, but analysts said too many wild cards remained in global markets.

"While fears of an all-out collapse may have subsided in the near term, it's something that is going to take time to work out," said Adam Klopfenstein, senior strategist at brokerage MF Global in Chicago.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 dipped $15 to close at $8,696 a tonne, near the bottom end of its $8,680.50 to $8,835.50 session range.

In New York, the December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell 2.55 cents to settle at $3.9315 per lb, after dealing between $3.9250 and $3.9975.

Trading volumes ground to a near halt as investors grew more pessimistic about the global economy.

Volumes in New York slowed to a little more than 27,500 lots, nearly half of their 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

"Copper below $4 tells you that there are increased risks of a recession ... prices above $4 turn off the recessionary fears," Klopfenstein said. "We are in a macro trade right now."

The dollar's late-week rally against the euro also hit copper. The U.S. currency strengthened after news hit that a Greek debt rollover looked probable. [FRX/] [ID:nWEA4691]

Wall Street edged higher, but not enough to lift industrial metals. Nonetheless, copper's positive correlation with the S&P 500 Index .SPX now stands at its strongest since late 2010. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/hex73s )

Limiting copper's losses, strikes have hit Freeport McMoran's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia and Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru. The strike involving thousands of workers at Freeport's Indonesian copper mine and port has delayed around 133,000 tonnes of copper ore concentrate shipments, industry officials said. [ID:nL3E7KG0F7]

"That's definitely having an impact on sentiment and is also taking its toll on the supply side. It shouldn't be underestimated. The prices might have been lower without this (industrial action)," said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank.

He said macroeconomic concerns will also dominate the market next week, with all eyes on a U.S. Federal Reserve two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. The Fed may take steps to boost a sluggish U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7881DW]

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

On the macroeconomic front, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]

"It's clear that any kind of negative outcome in Europe could be very dangerous indeed. That is clearly where the risks lie at the minute for the global economy as a whole. We are not out of the woods yet," said Nic Brown, analyst at Natixis.

Copper stocks at LME-approved warehouses fell 125 tonnes to 466,025 tonnes -- about a third higher than in December 2010, data showed. MCU-STOCKS

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday. [ID:nEMS011098] (Graphic: link.reuters.com/deg67n )

Bonded copper trading in China may be hampered by bank restrictions on issuing importers with letters of credit, which could lead buyers in the world's biggest consumer of the metal to turn to forward shipments, traders said. [ID:nL3E7KG0MB] Metal Prices at 1756 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

Bonded copper trading in China may be hampered by bank restrictions on issuing importers with letters of credit, which could lead buyers in the world's biggest consumer of the metal to turn to forward shipments, traders said. [ID:nL3E7KG0MB] Metal Prices at 1756 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 393.00 -2.70 -0.68 444.70 -11.63 LME Alum 2379.50 5.50 +0.23 2470.00 -3.66 LME Cu 8696.00 -15.00 -0.17 9600.00 -9.42 LME Lead 2364.00 -21.50 -0.90 2550.00 -7.29 LME Nickel 21510.00 -290.00 -1.33 24750.00 -13.09 LME Tin 23100.00 -500.00 -2.12 26900.00 -14.13 LME Zinc 2158.00 -31.00 -1.42 2454.00 -12.06 SHFE Alu 17230.00 15.00 +0.09 16840.00 2.32 SHFE Cu* 65850.00 830.00 +1.28 71850.00 -8.35 SHFE Zin 16950.00 115.00 +0.68 19475.00 -12.97 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07